The Pixel 4a 5G is easy to recommend. Honestly, I think most folks looking at the more expensive Pixel 5 should reflect on what they value in a phone and consider if this can deliver what they want for hundreds less. This isn't really a Pixel 4a 5G, this is the Pixel 5 Lite, and if you can live without an IP rating, wireless charging, and a 90Hz screen, this offers a similar experience at a much better value.

-- As reviewed by AndroidPolice