Price: $449
The Pixel 4a 5G is easy to recommend. Honestly, I think most folks looking at the more expensive Pixel 5 should reflect on what they value in a phone and consider if this can deliver what they want for hundreds less. This isn't really a Pixel 4a 5G, this is the Pixel 5 Lite, and if you can live without an IP rating, wireless charging, and a 90Hz screen, this offers a similar experience at a much better value.-- As reviewed by AndroidPolice
84
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:5
Average:1
Bad:0
9.2
User ScoreBased on 5,697 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$449 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Very good performance
- Speedy fingerprint reader
- Amazing camera
- 6.2-inch OLED screen
- Refined software
- Future-proofed for 5G
- Guaranteed OS upgrades and security updates for three years
- Headphone jack
Editors Didn't Like
- 60Hz refresh rate only
- Older Gorilla Glass
- Questionable durability
- No wireless charging
- Shorter battery life than rivals
- 5G tax increases price, especially on the mmWave version
- No IP rating