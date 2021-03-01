Editors Liked

  • Very good performance
  • Speedy fingerprint reader
  • Amazing camera
  • 6.2-inch OLED screen
  • Refined software
  • Future-proofed for 5G
  • Guaranteed OS upgrades and security updates for three years
  • Headphone jack

Editors Didn't Like

  • 60Hz refresh rate only
  • Older Gorilla Glass
  • Questionable durability
  • No wireless charging
  • Shorter battery life than rivals
  • 5G tax increases price, especially on the mmWave version
  • No IP rating