Apple iPhone SE - 2020
Price: $399
The iPhone SE represents the most value for your dollar of any phone Apple sells. It has an attractive price, fantastic battery life, great rear camera, A13 SoC, water resistance and wireless charging. The SE is not only a wonderful iPhone, but one of the best budget phones you can currently buy.-- As reviewed by cnet
88
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Excellent:6
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:0
- Price:
Editors Liked
- A13 chipset gives iOS room to grow
- Good battery life
- Software updates for years
- Supports fast LTE and Wi-Fi 6
- Wireless charging is a nice touch
- Great Touch ID sensor is back
- Low price for iPhone
- Water-resistant design
Editors Didn't Like
- Small screen compared to every other phone
- Camera underperforms in certain settings
- Tired design with big bezels
- Older screen technology