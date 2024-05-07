Reviewers Liked

  • IP67 dust and water resistance
  • Same price as before
  • 120Hz OLED screen
  • Wireless charging
  • Tensor G3 chip as the standard Pixel 8
  • 7 years of software and security updates

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Relatively smaller battery capacity of 4,492 mAh
  • Qi wireless charging speed of 7.5 watts
  • No dedicated telephoto lens