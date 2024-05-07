Google Pixel 8a
Price: $499
Sure, it might not have the flashy design of the Nothing Phone 2a or the long lasting battery life of the OnePlus 12R, but I think the Pixel 8a has a nice balance of hardware and software that the other two lack. I’m hoping that the camera performance is improved in a bigger way, but I love how its package is amplified with a robust set of AI features. Google could very well again win the mid-range category with the Pixel 8a for the rest of the year.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
$499 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- IP67 dust and water resistance
- Same price as before
- 120Hz OLED screen
- Wireless charging
- Tensor G3 chip as the standard Pixel 8
- 7 years of software and security updates
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Relatively smaller battery capacity of 4,492 mAh
- Qi wireless charging speed of 7.5 watts
- No dedicated telephoto lens