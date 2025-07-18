Reviewers Liked

  • Competitive starting price
  • Unique design with Glyph Matrix on back
  • Excellent build quality with IP68 rating
  • Bright and sharp OLED display with HDR10+ support
  • Nothing OS looks and works great
  • Good performance

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Lower-spec chipset
  • Limited 'Glyph Matrix' screen (for now)
  • Only average battery life and charging speeds for the price point
  • Cameras have noticeable shutter lag
  • No LTPO tech or IP69