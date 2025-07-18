Nothing Phone (3)
Perhaps the Phone (3)'s biggest obstacle is its price. At $799, it goes head-to-head with some seriously capable alternatives that offer better battery life, longer update support, or more refined camera performance. The Phone (3) isn't the obvious best buy in its class - but it is the most distinctive, and for some, that's more than enough.-- As reviewed by GSMArena
Reviewers Liked
- Competitive starting price
- Unique design with Glyph Matrix on back
- Excellent build quality with IP68 rating
- Bright and sharp OLED display with HDR10+ support
- Nothing OS looks and works great
- Good performance
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Lower-spec chipset
- Limited 'Glyph Matrix' screen (for now)
- Only average battery life and charging speeds for the price point
- Cameras have noticeable shutter lag
- No LTPO tech or IP69