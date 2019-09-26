OnePlus 7T

The OnePlus 7T is quite the upgrade over the standard OnePlus 7, sporting a larger 6.55in display, a bigger battery, improved camera setup and 30W fast charging support. The design is subtle but eye-catching, enhanced by the fourth-gen frosted matte glass finish. But while it's an incredible bit of kit, a handful of bugs and the odd feature omissions stop it from being the ultimate smartphone in 2019.

-- As reviewed by TechAdvisor