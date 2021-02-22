Samsung Galaxy S21+
After spending some time with the Galaxy S21+ in my pocket, I realized there's nothing inherently wrong with the $999 middle child. It's got more than decent performance thanks to its new lineup of 5nm chipsets, great battery life, a super-smooth display, and a capable camera, which coupled with the refreshed design make it a winner.-- As reviewed by PhoneArena
81
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
-
Excellent:1
-
Good:5
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$799 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display
- 64MP camera captures great 3x and satisfactory pictures till 10x zoom
- Gets three major Android OS updates
- Great battery life
- Excellent performance
Editors Didn't Like
- Bulky and unwieldy
- Gets hot under heavier load
- No microSD slot or included charger
- Cameras, while good, are not an upgrade over the Galaxy S20+ or S20 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21+ pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$799
|Feb 22, 2021
|Highest*
|$999
|Feb 17, 2021
|Lowest*
|$799
|Feb 13, 2021
|Average
|$909
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.
