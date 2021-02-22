Editors Liked

  • Gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display
  • 64MP camera captures great 3x and satisfactory pictures till 10x zoom
  • Gets three major Android OS updates
  • Great battery life
  • Excellent performance

Editors Didn't Like

  • Bulky and unwieldy
  • Gets hot under heavier load
  • No microSD slot or included charger
  • Cameras, while good, are not an upgrade over the Galaxy S20+ or S20 FE