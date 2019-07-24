Amazon Kindle Oasis - 2019
Price: $250
At the same price and with a new adjustable warm light, the Kindle Oasis is still the most feature packed eReader you can buy. For most people, though, it will be too expensive compared to the affordable Kindles in the range.
79
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 8 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:4
Average:1
Bad:1
$250 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- IPX8 rating
- Adaptive front light Sleek metallic design
- 300 PPI Paperwhite display
- Warmer E Ink display is great
Editors Didn't Like
- High price for 8GB of onboard storage
- No memory expansion
- No 3.5mm headphone jack
- Still no USB-C or 5GHz Wi-Fi
- Harder-to-reach bottom button