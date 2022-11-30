Amazon Kindle Scribe
Price: $339
Artists, designers and serious note-takers also probably want to look elsewhere for a more sophisticated drawing and annotating solution — the iPad and Apple Pencil might be your best bet. But as a combo of an e-reader that can also serve as a basic digital notepad, the Kindle Scribe is surprisingly satisfying.-- As reviewed by Engadget
80
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
Excellent:2
Good:2
Average:0
Bad:1
$339
Reviewers Liked
- Smooth note-taking experience
- Appealing design and hardware
- Big 10.2" screen
- Includes stylus
- Weeks of battery life
- Very competitive pricing
- Can mark up PDFs, other docs
- Easy to send documents to device
- Big, sharp E Ink display
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Lacks tools for serious drawing
- No handwriting-to-text conversion
- Awkward to use one-handed
- The Kindle software is showing its age
- Limited Kindle app integration
- Can't mark up Kindle e-books (or DRM-free ePub ebooks)