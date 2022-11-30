Reviewers Liked

  • Smooth note-taking experience
  • Appealing design and hardware
  • Big 10.2" screen
  • Includes stylus
  • Weeks of battery life
  • Very competitive pricing
  • Can mark up PDFs, other docs
  • Easy to send documents to device
  • Big, sharp E Ink display

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Lacks tools for serious drawing
  • No handwriting-to-text conversion
  • Awkward to use one-handed
  • The Kindle software is showing its age
  • Limited Kindle app integration
  • Can't mark up Kindle e-books (or DRM-free ePub ebooks)