Editors Liked
- More affordable
- Powerful for the price
- Elegant, high-quality apps
- Fast A10 Fusion performance
- It's fast
Editors Didn't Like
- Apple Pencil costs extra
- Thick bezels
- No smart connector
- Neither rugged nor waterproof
- May be pricey for schools
- Lacks the bigger, better screen and Smart Connector found on pricier iPad Pros
The new iPad is great tablet for those that want just that: a tablet. It's shorn of the power and performance of the iPad Pro range, but the addition of Apple Pencil compatibility and the A10 chipset bring it pretty close, and for a lot less cash. It irks that you need to buy the Pencil separately to unlock a key feature, and design-wise we're seeing something pretty old-school here… but for the price it's hard to criticize too much, and this is still the best tablet on the market.
As reviewed by TechRadar