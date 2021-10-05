Reviewers Liked

  • Gorgeous new design
  • Amazing performance
  • Larger 13" display
  • Two Thunderbolt 4 ports
  • SSD is easily accessible
  • 120 Hz display makes for smoother writing and drawing
  • Stylus has a haptic motor and keyboard garage
  • Tailor-made for Windows 11
  • Supports external devices

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • More expensive
  • No more USB Type-A
  • Longer battery life
  • Slim Pen 2 and Signature keyboard sold separately