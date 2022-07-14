Reviewers Liked

  • Thinner and lighter
  • Gorgeous 13.6-inch screen
  • 1080p webcam
  • M2 chip delivers excellent performance

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Only supports one external screen
  • Notch display design won't be to everyone's liking
  • More expensive than M1 model
  • Few ports
  • No ProMotion
  • Fast charging costs extra
  • Shorter battery life than 2020 M1 MacBook Air
  • Gets warm and throttles aggressively under intense workloads