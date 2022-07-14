The MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is Apple's follow-up to the best laptop it ever made, and while it comes close, it doesn't quite beat the previous model. It's got a fantastic design, bigger screen and incredibly long battery life, but also a much higher price tag. Think of it more as a replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it starts to make a lot more sense.

-- As reviewed by TechRadar