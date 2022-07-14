Apple MacBook Air M2
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $1,200
The MacBook Air (M2, 2022) is Apple's follow-up to the best laptop it ever made, and while it comes close, it doesn't quite beat the previous model. It's got a fantastic design, bigger screen and incredibly long battery life, but also a much higher price tag. Think of it more as a replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and it starts to make a lot more sense.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:5
-
Good:0
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
- $1,200
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Thinner and lighter
- Gorgeous 13.6-inch screen
- 1080p webcam
- M2 chip delivers excellent performance
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Only supports one external screen
- Notch display design won't be to everyone's liking
- More expensive than M1 model
- Few ports
- No ProMotion
- Fast charging costs extra
- Shorter battery life than 2020 M1 MacBook Air
- Gets warm and throttles aggressively under intense workloads