  • Gorgeous new Mini LED screen
  • Center Stage works like a charm
  • Unrivalled app and accessories ecosystem
  • USB 4/Thunderbolt 3 port
  • Upgraded front-facing camera
  • Good battery life
  • Fast M1 processor
  • 5G, finally

  • Heavier than earlier models
  • IPadOS still limited
  • Awkward front camera placement
  • Can rapidly get expensive
  • Lack of Portrait mode on rear cameras
  • Face ID is awkward at times