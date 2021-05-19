Apple iPad Pro 12.9" - 2021
Price: $1,099
The new iPad Pro 12.9-inch for 2021 is the best tablet money can buy, with top-end power, a fantastic display, a whole host of new smaller upgrades and an all-round experience. It isn’t for everyone though, on account of its large size and high price tag, you may be better served by another more portable and affordable tablet.-- As reviewed by TechRadar
- Gorgeous new Mini LED screen
- Center Stage works like a charm
- Unrivalled app and accessories ecosystem
- USB 4/Thunderbolt 3 port
- Upgraded front-facing camera
- Good battery life
- Fast M1 processor
- 5G, finally
- Heavier than earlier models
- IPadOS still limited
- Awkward front camera placement
- Can rapidly get expensive
- Lack of Portrait mode on rear cameras
- Face ID is awkward at times