Choose wisely! The correct answer, the explanation, and an intriguing story await.

Correct Answer: Netscape (1995)

In the modern security playbook, bug bounty programs feel inevitable: put your software in front of motivated researchers, pay them fairly for responsibly disclosed bugs, and ship safer code. But the first time a major tech company tried this was surprisingly early – Netscape's "Bugs Bounty" for the Navigator 2.0 beta in October 1995. The program offered swag and cash (up to $1,000) for significant security flaws, and it even got mainstream press coverage at the time.

Why Netscape? Mid-'90s browser wars meant rapid release cycles and high-stakes security. Jarrett Ridlinghafer, a Netscape support engineer, championed the idea to reward outside hackers rather than treat them as adversaries, coining the "bug bounty" moniker and launching what many regard as the template for today's vendor programs.

These days, companies from startups to tech giants like Google and Microsoft incentivize ethical hackers to discover vulnerabilities before malicious actors can exploit them, but in early days of the Netscape browser, the concept was revolutionary. Most companies kept vulnerabilities tightly under wraps, viewing external reporting as a potential threat rather than an asset. Netscape flipped the script by openly inviting outsiders to find problems in its code and rewarding them for doing so.

Participants who discovered bugs could earn cash prizes, branded merchandise like Netscape t-shirts, or even recognition within the developer community. While the rewards were modest by today's standards – often between $50 and $1,000 – the move created a cultural shift. It demonstrated that companies could partner with external security researchers rather than treat them as adversaries.

Back in 1995, the web was still young, and browsers were rapidly evolving. Netscape Navigator was a dominant player, holding over 80% of the browser market share at its peak. But with growth came risk: vulnerabilities in the browser could have catastrophic implications for users and the broader internet ecosystem.

By creating a structured, incentivized program, Netscape acknowledged a crucial truth: no internal security team can catch every flaw alone. This approach not only improved the quality of their product but also laid the groundwork for modern vulnerability disclosure practices.

Netscape's move paved the way for today's multi-million-dollar bug bounty programs. Over the years, companies like Microsoft and Facebook expanded on this idea, offering higher payouts and platforms like HackerOne and Bugcrowd emerged to facilitate large-scale bounty ecosystems. What started as an experimental program is now a global industry. Today, top hackers can earn six or even seven figures annually through bug hunting, while companies gain access to a distributed army of security testers.