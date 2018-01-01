Correct Answer: Bugdroid

Although it technically doesn't have an official name, early versions of the Android mascot were created by head of developer relations Dan Morrills and thus recognized internally as "Dandroids" after being presented to colleagues.

Morrills' work was later picked up by designer Irina Blok, who had a few days to create a new face for the mobile operating system, which was due to be unveiled only a week later on November 5, 2007.

That was plenty of time for Blok, who says she created the mascot recognized as "Bugdroid" in only five minutes after being inspired by the silhouettes on airport bathroom signs.