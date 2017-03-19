Correct Answer: SLC

SLC (single-level cell): Stores one bit per cell which makes them easy to read (it's either 0 or 1) and minimizes the write cycles they will undergo. SLC makes for the fastest, most durable NAND flash memory.

MLC (multi-level cell): Two bits are stored per cell, making it harder to read but there's a cost advantage: you get twice as much storage space from the same amount of NAND.

eMLC (enterprise multi-level cell): Multi-level cell NAND that is meant for enterprise environments and offers better performance and endurance than MLC but worse than SLC.

TLC (triple-level cell): Stores three bits per cell, increasing the complexity with the advantage being that you can store 50% more information vs MLC, further reducing costs.