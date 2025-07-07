Choose wisely! The correct answer, the explanation, and an intriguing story await.

Correct Answer: Cars.com

In the world of digital real estate, domain names can still command jaw-dropping prices – especially when they're short, brandable, and tied to major industries. While many high-value domain transactions remain private, several public sales and filings reveal just how valuable a top-tier domain can be.

Back in 2005, domain investor George Kirikos revealed that Vegas.com struck a groundbreaking deal to acquire LasVegas.com for a total of $90 million, one of the largest structured domain purchases in history. The agreement included an upfront payment of $12 million, followed by a 35-year schedule of monthly payments extending through 2040.

The breakdown of payments:

$83,000/month for 36 months: $2,988,000

$125,000/month for 60 months: $7,500,000

$208,000/month for 36 months: $7,488,000

In June 2016, Vegas.com had the option to discontinue using the domain and halt payments – but chose to continue, underscoring the value of owning LasVegas.com as a premium portal for tourism and travel information.

While LasVegas.com was long considered one of the most expensive domain deals, the true record holder based on public filings is Cars.com, which was valued at an astounding $872 million during a 2015 corporate transaction. The sale was part of a spinoff by Gannett Co., and the valuation was revealed in their SEC filing.

Do note that domain sales often involve private negotiations, so there could be other domain sales with big prices that are not publicly disclosed. Other expensive domain sales that were made public include: