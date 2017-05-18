Twitter in the coming days will be rolling out a series of tools that’ll afford users more transparency and control over how the microblogging platform accesses and utilizes browsing history and other activity-based data.

In the Your Twitter Data section, users will be able to see the information Twitter has collected regarding places they’ve been, interests and even which advertisers have included them in tailored marketing campaigns.

New Personalization and Data settings, meanwhile, extend even more granular control over how the social network uses data. Here, users can control options pertaining to things like going live on Periscope, photo tagging, read receipts, personalized ads and how easy it is for others to find you on the platform.

Twitter is also expanding how it uses and stores data from other websites you visit that happen to have integrated Twitter content (like embedded tweets).

As Marketing Land highlights, Twitter’s updated privacy policy regarding data collected away from Twitter now lets it collect, store and use such information for a period of up to 30 days versus the previous 10-day window. This new policy goes into effect on June 18, 2017.

Also of note is the fact that, despite making a big deal about it years ago, Twitter will no longer support the Do Not Track browser setting moving forward. Twitter said the enhanced settings it is rolling out will replace its reliance on Do Not Track.