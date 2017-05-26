It’s Friday afternoon and you’re staring down the barrel of a long three-day weekend. While many will be spending a portion of their time with family and friends around the grill, others see the extended weekend as an excellent opportunity to try out a new game or two.

If you fall into the latter category, know that you’ve got some solid options on deck.

Blizzard has announced that in celebration of its one year anniversary, Overwatch - regarded as one of the best shooters of the modern era - will be free to play this holiday weekend.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC gamers can get in on the action right now. The free period started today at 11 a.m. PT and will run through May 29 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Do note that you’ll need a PlayStation Plus membership, an Xbox Live Gold membership or a Battle.net account to play on the PS4, Xbox One or PC, respectively.

The game’s full roster of 24 characters and 14 maps is on offer across a variety of game modes including quick play, custom games and arcade. Tasks like leveling up, earning loot boxes and unlocking customization options will all be available during the trial, we’re told.

What’s more, any progress made during the free period will transfer over should you decide to purchase the game afterwards (so long as you use the same account).

If Overwatch isn’t for you, perhaps you’d rather try Fallout 4? It’s free to try this weekend as well although only for Xbox One and PC gamers (sorry, PlayStation 4 players).