A hot potato: Hopes that the EU could force Sony to abandon its plans to stop making new games on discs have faded. An EU commissioner said that companies are "free" to make games in whatever way they want, including killing off physical media and offering them in download-only formas.

Michael McGrath, the European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection, was asked whether the bloc could intervene in Sony's controversial move toward an all-digital future.

McGrath said the issue comes down to commercial and contractual freedoms.

"Companies are free to offer games and services in the manner that they see fit, provided that consumer rights are fully protected," he told reporters at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

It seems that the EU's famously tough stance on technology companies doesn't extend to forcing publishers or platform holders to release games on physical media. As long as Sony complies with existing consumer-protection laws, the format in which it sells PlayStation titles remains a commercial decision.

Sony announced earlier this month that it will stop producing physical discs for new PlayStation games beginning in January 2028. Titles released after the cutoff will be sold through the PlayStation Store and at retailers in digital formats only.

The company later clarified that it is not shutting down disc production completely. Publishers will still be able to reorder physical copies of games released on disc before January 2028.

McGrath also referred to the European Citizens' Initiative connected to the Stop Killing Games campaign. However, that movement focuses on ensuring that purchased games remain playable after publishers end support, rather than requiring companies to manufacture physical copies. The Commission recently declined to propose legislation mandating continued playability, instead favoring discussions with the industry over a possible code of conduct.

Digital distribution eliminates manufacturing and shipping costs, cuts retailers and the used market out of the equation, and gives Sony greater control over pricing. Recent data showed that physical PlayStation games can be up to 90% cheaper than their digital equivalents, with retail competition and secondhand sales driving prices down.

A petition calling on Sony to reverse the policy has attracted more than 285,000 signatures. But with the EU unwilling to interfere and Sony yet to show any sign of changing course, the death of new PlayStation discs still looks set for 2028.