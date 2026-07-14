What just happened? A court in China has ruled that online gaming accounts are inheritable assets, reshaping how digital property is treated in the country after a person's death. This is not the first time that Chinese courts have ruled in favor of a deceased gamer's next of kin in similar cases, allowing them to legally inherit their late relatives' virtual assets.

According to a post by Redditor Slawrfp on the PC master race subreddit, multiple courts in China have recently ruled in favor of the family members of deceased gamers, finding that legal heirs have rights to the game accounts of their relatives or partners because game purchases and in-game microtransactions carry real-world monetary value.

In one of the cases highlighted by Slawrfp, a woman sought to inherit an ultra-expensive weapon in the game Zhengtu from her deceased husband. However, she was opposed by his "in-game romantic partner," who argued that the item could only be obtained through collaborative gameplay between players with linked accounts.

The weapon – a rare knife – was valued at a whopping 50,000 yuan (around $7,375), leading the court to conclude that it was inheritable like any other property because of its real-world market value. However, the judge ruled that the widow was only entitled to 50% of the item's value after it was sold, while the in-game partner was awarded the remaining 50%.

In another case, a court in Beijing ordered a gaming company to hand over 87 accounts belonging to a deceased gamer to his mother, ruling that accounts, character data, virtual items, and other in-game assets are inheritable because they have real-world monetary value. The company eventually cooperated with the mother and granted her access to all virtual assets held by her deceased son.

The verdicts on digital inheritance in China have extended far beyond gaming, with courts also issuing similar rulings in cases involving cryptocurrencies and social media accounts. The decisions have dealt a major blow to internet companies that claim they have the right to "bequeath and inherit" users' digital assets after their death.

The rulings issued by Chinese courts stand in stark contrast to decisions in the US and Europe, where courts have sided with game companies such as Valve, ruling that digital licenses on platforms like Steam are non-transferable. In reaching those decisions, courts noted that the Steam Subscriber Agreement explicitly prohibits the transfer, sale, or trading of accounts.