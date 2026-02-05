TL;DR: In its latest Overwatch Spotlight stream, Blizzard Entertainment revealed several key updates for Overwatch 2 including an unexpected name change. The company also confirmed that the game will reset to Season 1 each year, introducing fresh storylines and new characters.

Blizzard is officially dropping the "2" from Overwatch 2, signaling a renewed focus on evolving the storyline and enhancing gameplay rather than releasing sequels disconnected from earlier titles. The company believes that introducing a fully connected annual storyline will deepen player engagement over time.

Commenting on the name change, director Aaron Keller said that the game is "much more than a digit" and expressed confidence that it will "keep growing, keep surprising, and keep bringing players together" in the future. He added that the slight change in the name will not affect gameplay in any way.

Overwatch is set for a major overhaul with the Season 1 update on February 10. Titled The Reign of Talon, the first chapter will introduce five new heroes, including Fika the Jetpack Cat, marking the largest influx of heroes since the game's 2023 debut. Fika will be joined by four other felines: Domina, Mizuki, Emre, and Anran.

Overall, 10 new heroes are expected to be added in Season 1, with the next five introduced gradually over the rest of the season. Afterward, Blizzard plans to add one new hero per subsequent season. The developer also promised several quality-of-life updates and new in-game events later this year.

Overwatch is officially available on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. It is also technically compatible with the Switch 2, though a dedicated Switch 2 edition is scheduled for Season 2 in April, potentially including new features, additional maps, gameplay improvements, and more.

Overwatch 2 faced several setbacks following its 2023 launch, including the cancellation of the promised PvE Hero mode due to development bottlenecks and a lukewarm response to the initial story missions. Rather than continuing work on PvE, Blizzard shifted its focus to the core competitive PvP mode, emphasizing a steady cadence of new heroes, maps, and seasonal updates.