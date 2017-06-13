PC gamers who have spent the last few years casting an envious eye toward the console-exclusive Destiny will soon be able to join in the fun. Sony has revealed that the sequel to the multiplayer FPS will hit our favorite platform on October 24.

Bungie originally said the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 versions of the game would launch simultaneously on September 8, but those plans have changed. The release date for both consoles has now been moved up to September 6, but PC owners are going to have to wait a bit longer before getting their hands on Destiny 2.

A near two-month delay for the PC version of a game is nothing new, but it’ll hopefully ensure that Destiny 2 is optimized for the platform, rather than becoming another shoddy port.

For those who can’t wait until October, Destiny 2’s PC beta is set to begin sometime in late August. “Further details on the PC beta to come soon,” said Bungie. PS4 players will get it starting on July 18, while Xbox One owners can start playing on July 19.

The PC version of the game offers a slew of options: 4K resolution support, uncapped framerate, full mouse and keyboard support with custom key mapping, text chat, an adjustable field of view, a detailed settings screen, and 21:9 monitor support.

There are also reports that the PC version will use all the CPU's cores, even on models with ten cores or more. "If you have an i9 Extreme, it will be able to take advantage of all those cores," claims Twitch Destiny streamer TeftyTeft, who said he has spoken to Bungie. It's likely that these will be used for features such as streaming and video capture, rather than to solely enhance the gameplay.

As Destiny 2 is published by Blizzard parent company Activision, it will be available on the PC exclusively through Battle.net.

Sony showed off another trailer (top) for the game at its E3 press conference yesterday. The first gameplay video (below) arrived in May.