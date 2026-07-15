Ripple effect: For the second time in less than a week, Microsoft's account security protocols have sparked discussion across social media. As the Redmond firm and Sony plan to shift away from physical media, more users are realizing they don't truly own anything tied to a digital account or a cloud server.

A complaint from a Dutch streamer whose hijacked Microsoft account was permanently suspended has gone viral. The user claims to have lost access to his son's baby pictures and digital games that cost thousands of euros.

On Monday, Joshua Khane shared a customer support message from Microsoft stating that the company closed his account after determining that an unauthorized user had accessed it and changed its security details. Microsoft informed him that he would have to create a new account and repurchase all the games he had collected since opening his original account in 2001, the year the original Xbox launched. The company also claims to have deleted everything on Khane's OneDrive, as the cloud service's encryption prevents Microsoft from recovering its contents.

– Joshua Khane (@JoshuaKhane) July 14, 2026

The streamer acknowledged that he had not enabled two-factor authentication and advised others to back up their data. Microsoft also recommends switching from passwords to passkeys.

Khane's tweet likely went viral because the incident occurred soon after Sony announced that it would cease manufacturing physical PlayStation discs from January 2028, forcing users to tie new game purchases to PlayStation Store accounts. The decision has drawn sharp criticism and led to lawsuits in the Netherlands and Mexico.

Although it occurred on Xbox instead of PlayStation, Khane's experience illustrates the risks of moving customers to digital storefronts. Microsoft is also expected to abandon physical discs when it launches its next console, codenamed Helix, in 2027 or 2028. However, a system for tying discs to digital licenses might debut for Xbox insiders as soon as this week.

It remains unclear whether Khane can sue Microsoft to reclaim his account, as one man in Brazil did just days ago. In that case, customer support informed the user that the initial automated message claiming his hijacked account was unrecoverable was almost identical to the one Khane received, and that Microsoft was still investigating. Despite fighting the lawsuit with a dozen lawyers, the company was ordered to restore the account, including all purchases tied to it, and pay $400 in damages.