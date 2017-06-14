Razer is one of the more interesting laptop manufacturers in the market despite only being in the game for a few short years. Their laptops strike a blend of portability and power, with a level of craftsmanship and attention to detail that isn’t always found among its peers. But they all share a gamer-like design with neon green accents, rainbow LED lights, and giant glowing snake logo that not everyone might appreciate.

That’s especially true for its non-gaming oriented Blade Stealth ultrabook. Well, today the company is addressing this with a refreshed version that gives the range a new, more professional look.

The new Blade Stealth features slightly thinner screen bezels, which has allowed Razer to upgrade from a 12.5-inch (2560 x 1400) panel to a 13.3-inch QHD (3200 x 1800) touch display without increasing the laptop’s overall size. That said, it’s a tad heavier at 2.93 pounds (1.33kg). The new display also boasts 100% sRGB color coverage and up to 400 nits of brightness.

On the outside the new Blade Stealth features a gunmetal gray chassis and ditches the glowing Razer logo for a more subtle two-tone one, as well as the rainbow backlight keys for white ones.

The new 13.3-inch Blade Stealth starts at $1,399 with a 2.7GHz Core i7 CPU, integrated Intel HD Graphics 620, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, while a version with 1TB of storage tops out at $1,999.

The 12.5-inch model is still sticking around in its regular black chassis complete with Chroma lighting. It starts at $899 with non-touch QHD display, Intel Core i5 CPU and 128GB SSD, while a new 4K version can be had with a Core i7 CPU and either a 512GB SDD or 1TB SSD for $1,399 or $1,799, respectively.