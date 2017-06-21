President Trump’s relationship with those in the technology industry has often been frosty at best. Barring the odd exception, such as long-time supporter Peter Thiel, most of Silicon Valley’s leaders have battled against Trump and his policies since the beginning of his campaign.

The relationship was further soured through the introduction of the controversial immigration ban at the start of the year. Trump’s executive order preventing entry to the US for seven Muslim-majority countries saw tech rivals unite in their condemnation of the president's actions.

More recently, the decision to pull the US from the Paris agreement was also met with disdain by hundreds of tech and non-tech companies alike, and led to Elon Musk quitting Trump’s advisory councils. But the White House hopes to build bridges with the industry during what it has dubbed “Tech Week.”

The event, which will see a number of tech policy discussions take place throughout the week, began on Monday with the inaugural meeting of the American Technology Council that Trump established through an executive order in May.

During the meeting, Trump announced he is aiming for up to $1 trillion of tax savings over the next decade through a “sweeping transformation of the federal government’s technology.” According to Trump’s son-in-law and chief advisor, Jared Kushner, the DoD still uses 8-inch floppy disks on some of its legacy systems, and federal agencies operate 6,100 data centers which could be “consolidated” and migrated to the cloud.

Tomorrow will see Trump meet with at least four drone companies - Kespry, AirMap, Airspace, and PrecisionHawk – to discuss the future of the industry. Other meetings are scheduled this week, including one that will cover 5G technology. The White House also plans to announce “additional tech reforms at the Department of Veterans Affairs on Friday.”

Here’s a full list (via Recode) of all those who attended Monday’s meeting. Notable absentee Facebook was invited but blamed “scheduling conflicts” for its non-attendance. Elon Musk was also invited but declined to attend, unsurprisingly. While Twitter, which Trump seems to love, appears not to have been invited at all.

Tech CEOs:

Ajay Banga, MasterCard CEO

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO

Zachary Bookman, OpenGov CEO

Safra Catz, Oracle Co-CEO

Tim Cook, Apple CEO

John Doerr, Kleiner Perkins, Chairman

Pat Gelsinger, VMware CEO

Alex Karp, Palantir CEO

Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO

Tom Leighton, Akamai CEO

Bill McDermott, SAP CEO

Steve Mollenkopf, Qualcomm CEO

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO

Shantanu Narayen, Adobe CEO

Ginni Rometty, IBM CEO

Eric Schmidt, Alphabet Executive Chairman

Julie Sweet, Accenture CEO

Peter Thiel, Founders Fund Partner

From the White House:

President Donald J. Trump

Vice President Mike Pence

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President

Ivanka Trump, Assistant to the President

Chris Liddell, Director of Strategic Initiatives

Reed Cordish, Assistant to the President for Intragovernmental and Technology Initiatives

Gary Cohn, Director of National Economic Council

Dina Powell, Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives

Stephen Miller, Senior Advisor to the President for Policy

General H.R. McMaster, National Security Advisor

Tom Bossert, Homeland Security Advisor

Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury

General John F. Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security

Mick Mulvaney, Director of Office of Management and Budget

Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce

Seema Verma, Administrator for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Presidents of Universities

Michael Drake, President of Ohio State University

Carol Folt, Chancellor of University of North Carolina

Rafael Reif, President of Massachusetts Institute of Technology