In a nutshell: A dispute over how to tax digital businesses is spilling into trade policy, with the US now threatening 100% tariffs on countries that unfairly charge companies in the digital sector. The implications of such a trade war would hit far more than the tech sector.

Several European countries have been considering or already applying digital services taxes to large online platforms. These surcharges are aimed at revenue generated by activities such as digital advertising and online marketplaces – areas dominated by US-based companies.

On Friday, President Donald Trump responded with a stark warning.

"Numerous European Countries have been discussing the imminent implementation of a Digital Services Tax on American Companies," the President said in a social media post. "Some of these Countries are close to actually doing this."

The message signals a shift in how the US is approaching the issue. Rather than treating digital taxes as a narrow policy dispute, the administration is tying them directly to traditional trade penalties. Trump said the tariff threat would override existing agreements, "whether implemented, signed or not."

That stance puts pressure on a trade deal reached last year between the United States and the European Union. The agreement capped US tariffs on European goods at 15% while the EU committed to eliminating tariffs on US industrial products. But the EU's slower legislative process has already tested that arrangement, prompting earlier US threats to raise tariffs, including on autos.

European governments recently moved to meet a July 4 deadline set by Trump to finalize their side of the deal. Even so, the disagreement over digital taxation remains unresolved and is now front and center.

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France has been one of the most aggressive in pursuing these taxes. Since 2019, it has imposed a 3% levy on revenue generated in the country by certain digital services, targeting companies with more than €25 million in local revenue and €750 million in global revenue. Lawmakers there have proposed doubling that rate to 6%. French President Emmanuel Macron has made clear that France does not plan to back down. Ahead of a G7 meeting with Trump, he said the country would not bow to pressure to scrap its digital tax on US tech giants.

From a policy standpoint, the divide is straightforward but difficult to resolve. European governments argue that digital business models – where companies can generate significant revenue in a country without a large physical presence – require new tax rules. US officials, however, have long argued that these measures unfairly target American firms, which dominate the global digital economy.

That concern has been consistent across administrations. The US Trade Representative's office has warned countries, including France, Britain, Austria, and Spain, that digital services taxes could trigger retaliatory tariffs, arguing they discriminate against US companies.

Trump has previously tied the issue to specific products. Before traveling to France, he warned that the US would "have no choice" but to impose 100% tariffs on French wine if the tax remained in place.

What is different now is the scale. This latest warning extends beyond individual products to 'any and all goods,' raising the risk that a fight over digital taxes could spill into a broader trade conflict.