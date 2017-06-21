Everyone expects the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone to be something incredibly special, and why not? Ten years on a product line is a significant milestone, so expecting Apple to do something big with its flagship smartphone is understandable. Of course, with expectation comes speculation and with speculation come rumors.

It is a typical rumor/release cycle, only this year the hype train is running at full speed with all kinds of conjecture regarding radical redesigns. From a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen to a redesigned dual-lens camera, the rumor mill has run the gamut. With the iPhone’s 10th birthday just days away, it seems that several of the rumors appear to be "confirmed."

Accessory retailer MobileFun is already selling "iPhone 8" cases. So far it has 10 different enclosures in four categories for sale from case maker Olixar. Who knows who will buy a case for a phone that doesn't yet exist, but the design of the phone protectors are consistent with one another and indicate that the upcoming iPhone will indeed have a fundamentally different design.

The most notable change is the opening for the rear-facing camera. Instead of being a horizontal oval, like the iPhone 7, the opening is vertical (above) indicating a vertical lens orientation.

On the front, there is no cutout or accommodation for a Home button, confirming the rumors that the iPhone 8 is going to be sans Home button. This exclusion might also indicate that Apple has finally figured out how to integrate the fingerprint sensor into the screen. No opening for a sensor on the rear (on some of the cases) reinforces this notion. There is also a cutout area at the top of the case for the front-facing camera, sensors, and phone speaker (below).

The widespread rumor regarding the screen size is that the iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge display. The screen covers on the cases do appear to go edge-to-edge, but MobileFun does not list dimensions, so screen size is hard to estimate. However, Forbes was contacted by the retailer and was told that the display area does, in fact, accommodate a 5.8-inch screen. MobileFun also confirmed that the screen would be bezel-less.

While the pictures on the retailer’s product pages do not show the bottom of the cases, the company confirmed a few expected features regarding the lower part of the phone. The 3.5mm headphone jack is not making a comeback; there is still going to be stereo speakers instead. The phone is also going to continue to sport a Lightning port. Some had thought Apple would go with a USB Type-C, but apparently not according to MobileFun.

That about covers all we can tell about the exterior of the iPhone 8, iPhone Anniversary Edition, or whatever they decide to call it. As always, take these "confirmations" with a grain of salt. Apple still has not officially said anything about the iPhone 8, and anything could change between now and whenever it hits the market.

Speaking of which, MobileFun did not give any release date clues away (if they even know). The Olixar cases are up for pre-order now, but there is no indication when they will begin shipping orders.