If you grew up in the United States during the 1980s, you might remember the Master System as Sega's failed early attempt to challenge Nintendo's dominance in home gaming. More likely, you encountered its portable reincarnation, the Game Gear. Yet outside the United States, particularly in smaller markets like the United Kingdom and Australia, the story played out very differently.

Following the downfall of the Atari 2600, dedicated game consoles (or "video games," as they were called back then) were widely dismissed as a relic of the past everywhere outside of Japan. Their instant-loading ROM cartridges were costly, and the lack of quality control had left players wary of wasting money. The result was what historians now call the video game crash of 1983.

In the US, the Nintendo Entertainment System had successfully created a new generation of console gamers, combining tight publishing control with playful accessories that helped it pass as a toy. By the time the NES reached other markets, however, its novelty had faded.

With sharper graphics and near-arcade-perfect conversions, the Master System made home consoles a global story once again. In Europe and Brazil, it remained relevant long after the arrival of its successor, known as the Genesis in the United States and the Mega Drive everywhere else.

Secretly the Best

Sega had been an arcade powerhouse since before video games were even called that. In 1983, it launched its first home console, the SG-1000, in Japan – the same day Nintendo unveiled the Family Computer. The Famicom quickly overshadowed Sega's machine with superior graphics and closer arcade conversions.

Two years later, Sega released the Mark III, an upgraded console that borrowed graphical hardware from its arcade boards. Technically, it outclassed the Famicom, capable of displaying 16-color sprites instead of the four available on Nintendo's machine, including transparency.

The timing worked against Sega. By the time the Mark III arrived, Japanese households already owned Famicoms and wanted to swap cartridges with friends. In late 1985, the Famicom arrived in New York rebranded as the Nintendo Entertainment System, spreading nationwide soon after.

The next year, the Mark III launched in America as the Master System. Its angular, futuristic design concealed most of the cartridge from view, a look that emphasized sophistication over playfulness.

While the NES tried to prevent unauthorized games from running using a lock-out chip, the Master System arguably made them a trademark violation by requiring cartridges to include the phrase "TMR SEGA" in their code to boot. It sold 125,000 units by the end of the year – more than the 100,000 of the Atari 7800 launched months before, but far behind Nintendo's 1.1 million.

Sega faced an uphill battle in the US because Nintendo locked down third-party developers with exclusive contracts. Nintendo had signed third-party publishers like Capcom and Konami on exclusive agreements. However, its own arcade games were just as popular, so arguably the Master System was saved from dozens of mediocre licensed games that Nintendo had approved, thinking they would sell anyway.

Marketing was another misstep for Sega. Early commercials obsessed over the console's futuristic look but barely demonstrated gameplay and showed its capabilities.

At first, the messaging was so unclear that many consumers didn't know whether Master System was the name of the console, or the $150 bundle (about $450 today) that included a pixel-accurate light gun. In 1987, Sega handed US distribution to toy manufacturer Tonka, but sales barely improved.

An Upside-Down World - Europe Levels Up

Both Nintendo and Sega launched their consoles overseas before the following holiday season. In the early 1980s, Britain had moved on from the Atari 2600 to home computers such as the ZX Spectrum and Amstrad CPC, both powered by the same Zilog Z80 chip that lived inside the Master System.

In the United Kingdom and Australia, the NES was distributed by toy giant Mattel. In Britain, its only major retailer was the pharmacy chain Boots, where even TV ads failed to move stock. When the Famicom launched in Japan in 1983, it was the most powerful console around. In 1985, its object-accurate light gun was a novelty. By 1987, the console needed a new gimmick, and Mattel didn't offer one to rekindle excitement.

The Master System's British distributor, local software publisher Mastertronic, saw an unexpected hit. Despite minimal advertising, it sold 30,000 units to arcade fans by year's end.

Decades later, it was reported online that Sega failed to deliver the consoles before the Christmas shipping window, nearly bankrupting Mastertronic. Evidence for that claim is thin, but regardless the following year Virgin (already a 45% stakeholder) purchased the company outright. Virgin launched a full television campaign and bundled the console with Alex Kidd in Miracle World, the title that gave Sega its first mascot.

After Super Mario Bros. became a global phenomenon, Sega tasked one of its internal teams to develop a "mascot game" that could compete. The result was Alex Kidd, which originally wasn't intended as a standalone character – early development notes show the game started as a Dragon Ball licensed project, but Sega lost the rights mid-development.

By the end of 1989, the console had sold more than 200,000 units in the UK, and Alex Kidd had become Sega's unofficial mascot.

Alongside the Master System's version of Miracle Warriors, Western players discovered one of the first Japanese RPGs translated for them: Phantasy Star. Its science-fiction setting, female protagonist, and pseudo-3D dungeons set it apart. Europe never received comparable NES titles until Final Fantasy games finally arrived years later on the Sony PlayStation.

In Australia, local publisher Ozisoft took over distribution in 1989. The same company was the publisher of Megazone, Australia's primary gaming magazine at the time. The following year, the Sega console sold 250,000 units in the country. Megazone helped restore the public's interest in consoles, but rarely mentioned Nintendo, making Mattel rely on advertising to catch up.

Two Can Play This Game

Back in Japan, Sega introduced the 16-bit Mega Drive in 1988, powered by the same Motorola 68000 chip used in its arcade cabinets. The familiar Zilog Z80 remained inside as a sound controller and for backward compatibility through a plug-in adapter. This made Sega one of the first companies to embrace true cross-generation support, letting owners play older games on new hardware, a feature still rare today.

A global chip shortage limited early Mega Drive production, but the system launched in America the following year as the Genesis, symbolizing a new beginning for Sega.

In 1990, Nintendo replaced Mattel as its British distributor with board-game publisher San Serif, bundling the NES with Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles (the word "ninja" was banned from UK advertising). The NES sold 80,000 units that year, compared to 150,000 Master Systems and 60,000 Mega Drives.

In 1991, Europe received the cost-reduced Master System II, which dropped seldom-used features like the 3D glasses port and compact ROM cards. The US version had already shipped with Alex Kidd in Miracle World built directly into the hardware, replacing the hidden Snail Maze minigame.

Snail Maze was the Master System's launch title/quirky Easter egg. If you powered on the system without a cartridge and pressed certain buttons, the game would launch. This became a beloved curiosity among fans who discovered it by accident.

Pocket Power

Around the same time, Sega launched the Game Gear in Western markets. Effectively a portable Master System, it used smaller cartridges, supported far more colors – though not all simultaneously – and delivered stereo audio through headphones. An optional TV tuner cartridge transformed it into a pocket-sized television while rivals still used miniature CRTs.

Many Game Gear titles were direct Master System conversions cropped for the handheld's 160 × 144 display. When this zoomed-in perspective didn't work out, more changes were made. By 1992, the Game Gear held 40% of the UK handheld market despite its appetite for batteries and its higher price compared to Nintendo's Game Boy.

Later that year, Sega acquired Mastertronic from Virgin and rebranded it as Sega of Europe. Ahead of the holiday season, the Master System received an 8-bit version of Sonic the Hedgehog, engineered specifically for its older CPU and bundled as the built-in game across Europe. It marked the last Master System release in the United States, leaving the Game Gear as its heir.

Europe continued to receive 8-bit adaptations of the most popular Mega Drive titles. Disney's Aladdin, for example, wasn't a scaled-down port but a completely new game inspired by early Prince of Persia titles.

By 1992, both the Master System and NES had surpassed one million units sold in the UK, just as the Super NES reached Europe.

A Brazilian Legend

In a twist few foresaw, the Master System became a national obsession in Brazil. Sega partnered with local manufacturer Tectoy to circumvent the country's dissuading import taxes. Tectoy didn't only distribute the console but also created region-specific marketing, games, and even licensed content based on Brazilian TV shows.

Tectoy also developed unique exclusives such as Monica in the Land of Monsters, a full reskin of Wonder Boy in Monster Land, turning a Japanese fantasy adventure into a Brazilian comic-book romp.

Tectoy also ported Game Gear titles to the Master System, extending the platform's life well into the 2010s. One of the latest reissues, the Master System Evolution released in 2011, included 132 built-in games and modern AV output. Sega executives have since confirmed that over 5 million Master Systems have been sold in Brazil, rivaling or even exceeding US sales.

Passing the Torch

By 1993, Sega's European momentum produced a defining moment: the Mega Drive release of FIFA International Soccer. It was the most atmospheric soccer game of its time, with crowd reactions and an isometric 2D perspective. Within four weeks, it sold 500,000 units.

By 1996, the Mega Drive had sold 3 million units in the UK, twice the Super NES total. Globally, both systems hovered around 25 million units sold outside Japan, with Nintendo pulling ahead in the US as Sega moved on to newer consoles. The Master System remained on sale, despite only receiving a handful of games after 1994.

The next generation Sega Saturn was released in 1995 outside of Japan. However its impractical dual-CPU architecture could be seen as a metaphor for the lack of collaboration between Sega of America and Sega of Japan, which led to Sony creating the PlayStation alone rather than jointly with Sega.

Advertising for both consoles targeted the children who played the Master System and the NES, but had grown up and had more disposable income. The Saturn initially put up a fight, but quickly lost developer support as the PlayStation was easier to create 3D games for.

Sega entered its final act with the Dreamcast in 1999, even sponsoring Arsenal FC in Europe (the console had a blue logo instead of orange). Yet EA declined to make games for it, and a console without FIFA was a tough sell to soccer-loving fans. In 2001, Sega withdrew from console hardware entirely.

Home gaming became a global phenomenon, but that story could have looked very different without Sega's early persistence. The Master System turned console gaming into an international pastime, proving that success didn't have to begin in Japan or the United States. Without it, dedicated consoles might have stayed a niche pursuit, and franchises like FIFA could have remained confined to the PC.

The Master System, in all its forms, remains cherished by millions. Overshadowed in North America and Japan, it became a cultural icon across Europe and Brazil – proof that even an underdog console can shape the future of play.

