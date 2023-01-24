Great | Differentiating Features

Unbeatable combination of price, performance, and features.

Good | Most Have It

Storage starting at 64GB.

Average | Competitors May Be Better

Bezels remain chunky. Lacks the display features and USB-C connector of most iPad models.

The Apple iPad comfortably retains the tablet crown, despite the vast improvements made by Android and Windows tablets over the past few years. While several options are available at various price points, the $329 iPad (available for $299 at Walmart), remains our pick as the best for most people.

Apple launched a newer 10th-gen iPad in 2022, but for $150 more, we can't call it a direct replacement. The main reason to consider the slightly larger and newer 10.9" model is if you want a tablet that doubles as a low-end laptop: it has the same 12MP front camera but on the long edge, like a laptop rather than a phone, and supports the new Magic Keyboard Folio, which offers function keys as well as a trackpad.

On the more affordable 10.2" iPad, the 2160 x 1620 Retina display offers 500 nits of brightness and the same 264 PPI as the iPad Pros. It does lack several features of the more expensive models, but the iPad is colorful, crisp, and great for content consumption of all types. The stereo speakers at the bottom offer good audio output and there's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The A13 Bionic SoC offers decent CPU and GPU performance. It's not the state-of-the-art M1 found in the iPad Air, but it's close enough to the A14 in the 2022 model to justify the savings.

Elsewhere, the 9th-gen iPad offer an 8MP rear cam and the same 10-hour battery and ultra wide 12MP front cam as the more expensive models. There's support for the first-gen Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. It comes with Touch ID and the old Lightning port instead of USB-C, and a 20W charger is included. You also get iPadOS -- the most complete tablet OS available. A brilliant combination of price, performance, and features make this an easy top choice for media consumption.

Got a little more to spare? Check out the iPad Air

If you don't need all of the iPad Pros' features and storage options but still want one of the best tablets for 60 FPS gaming or 3D modeling, the Air is an interesting middle ground. At $599 for the 64GB version, it's not as affordable, but it offers many of the Pros' best features at a more reasonable price.

Some of the Air's advantages over the 9th-gen iPad include an all-screen design without a home button (Touch ID is built into the power button); a fully laminated, 10.9-inch 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina display with a wide color gamut and an anti-reflective coating; a 12MP rear camera; and Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and 2nd-gen Apple Pencil support. The Wi-Fi + Cellular version also supports sub-6Ghz G5 speeds.

The Air also has USB-C charging, and sports the much more powerful M1 SoC and 8GB of RAM, all wrapped in a thin and light design. If you're happy to pay a bit more, the iPad Air is a top choice. The only caveat is that the 256GB version is close in price ($750) to the 128GB version of the 11" iPad Pro (see below).