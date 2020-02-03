TechSpot Dark Mode Teaser

Julio Franco
TechSpot Editor
Staff member
Believe it or not, the first version of TechSpot's dark mode dates back to mid 2018, as an early internal alpha and has since become a side project we've taken up and left on the back burner twice now.
Content has taken precedence (as it should!) and we've launched other important features that today are integral to the TechSpot experience... anyway, the good news is that we have a near final revision of dark mode that will be available soon. Early access for a few weeks will be limited to Elite contributors, an optional program we've been holding on to for quite some time and plan to launch next week.
In the meantime, here are a few teaser screenshots of dark mode (click to enlarge):
News
Forums
Homepage
Best Of / Features / Reviews
Community discussion
