In the mood for an epic role-playing adventure? Want to compete against rivals worldwide? Or do you just want to hang out and chat with your friends online? A growing library of worlds created by the community means there’s always something new and exciting for you to play every day.

Roblox is one of the most popular online gaming platforms out there. It lets users create and play their own custom minigames using Roblox's intuitive, Lego-like building mechanics, simple Lua scripting language, and a plethora of user-made content.

You can also download Roblox for desktop PCs: Windows and macOS versions are available.

Play Together Anytime, Anywhere

Take the fun on the go. Roblox features full cross-platform support, meaning you can play with your friends and millions of other people on their computers, mobile devices, Xbox One, or VR headsets.

Be Anything You Can Imagine

Be creative and show off your unique style! Customize your avatar with tons of hats, shirts, faces, gear, and more. With an ever-expanding catalog of items, there’s no limit to the looks you can create.

Chat with Friends

Hang out with friends around the world using chat features, private messages, and groups!

What's New:

