FastStone Image Viewer 7.6
An image browser, converter and editor that supports all major graphic formats.
FastStone Image Viewer is a fast, stable, user-friendly image browser, converter and editor. It has a nice array of features that include image viewing, management, comparison, red-eye removal, emailing, resizing, cropping and color adjustments. Its innovative but intuitive full-screen mode provides quick access to EXIF information, thumbnail browser and major functionalities via hidden toolbars that pop up when your mouse touch the four edges of the screen.
Other features include a high quality magnifier and a musical slideshow with 150+ transitional effects, as well as lossless JPEG transitions, drop shadow effects, image frames, scanner support, histogram and much more. It supports all major graphic formats (BMP, JPEG, JPEG 2000, animated GIF, PNG, PCX, TIFF, WMF, ICO and TGA) and popular digital camera RAW formats (CRW, CR2, NEF, PEF, RAF, MRW, ORF and DNG).
Features:
- Image browser and viewer with a familiar Windows Explorer-like user interface
- Support of many popular image formats
- True Full Screen viewer with image zoom support and unique fly-out menu panels
- Crystal-clear and customizable one-click image magnifier
- Superior Red-Eye effect removal/reduction with completely natural looking end result
- Image modification tools: Resize/resample, rotate/flip, crop, sharpen/blur, brightness/contrast, etc.
- Eleven (yes, 11) resampling algorithms to choose from when resizing images
- Image color effects: gray scale, sepia, negative, Red/Green/Blue adjustment
- Image special effects: watermark, annotation, drop shadow, framing, bump map, lens, morph, waves
- Multi-level Undo/Redo capability
- One-touch best fit/actual size image display support
- Image management, including tagging capability, with drag-and-drop and Copy To/Move To Folder support
- Histogram display with color counter feature
- Compare images side-by-side (up to 4 at a time) to easily cull those forgettable shots
- Image EXIF metadata support plus comment editing for JPEGs
- Supports dual-monitor configurations
What's New:
- Used a new database engine for better performance, capacity, and reliability
- Added "Pre-scan folders into thumbnail database" tool under Settings menu. This tool can be used to get the thumbnails ready before visiting the folders/drives
- Added a rating system to classify files from 1 to 5
- Added 3 new sorting options: Date Taken, Rating and Tagged
- When copying or moving files, tags and ratings will be preserved in the database
- Optimized the program for reduced launch time, faster folder tree creation and network folder access
- Enhanced the 3 built-in themes: Bright, Gray and Dark
- File size of selected items shown in status bar
- In windowed view, merge two status bars into one to maximize viewing area
- Now you can shuffle images in current folder before thumbnail creation is complete
- Added an option (Settings > "Dual Monitor" tab) to select the secondary monitor when more than 2 monitors are detected
- Added "Center" option to Image Strip Builder
- Added "Preserve Aspect Ratio" option to Image Size in Design and Print tool
- Added hotkeys for Google Maps (Ctrl+Shift+M) and Google Earth (Ctrl+Alt+M) when current image has GPS coordinates
- Added "EXIF Lens Model" option to caption in Contact Sheet, text in Slide Show and text in Batch Convert tool
- Many other small improvements, including vulnerability and bug fixes
