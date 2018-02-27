IrfanView 4.51
IrfanView is a fast and simple image viewer and editor that supports all major graphics formats. Edit and convert graphics files with this top-notch image viewer.
Freeware / Donate
Windows
2.4 MB
2,418,163
IrfanView is a fast and simple image viewer and editor that supports all major graphics formats, including BMP, DIB, JPEG, GIF, animated GIF, WEBP, PNG, PCX, multipage TIFF, and TGA. In addition, it features drag-and-drop support, directory viewing, TWAIN support, slide shows, batch conversion, and modifications, such as color depth, crop, blur, and sharpen.
Features:
- View Images
- Convert
- Optimize
- Scan and Print
- Create Slideshow
- Batch Processing
- Multimedia
- And many more
For added functionality you can also download Irfanview plugins.
What's New:
- Improved JPG save option: "Set file size" (no RIOT PlugIn needed)
- New options in IrfanView Shell Extension (PlugIns website)
- Support for animated WebP files
- Some fixes (Zoom box text, EXE/DLL icon loading)
- Several PlugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions.