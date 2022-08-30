qBittorrent is a well established open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent features a light footprint, whilst providing all the features you may need. It uses the high-tech libtorrent-rasterbar library, which means greater download and upload speed, as well as excellent support of the latest features in the BitTorrent protocol.

Why use qBittorrent instead of another client?

There are several BitTorrent clients that are functional, but this is why we like qBittorrent:

It has no ads

It is free and open-source, so you can review the code and see what qBittorrent is doing. This means you don't have to worry about qBittorrent embedding malware, trackers, or other dangerous code

It has a light footprint, it uses little RAM

It offers multiple search engine plugins for finding and downloading torrents without having to go to a torrent site

It features an anonymous mode for better privacy

Which operating systems are supported by qBittorrent?

qBittorrent is compatible with the vast majority of operating systems such as GNU/Linux, BSD, all the versions of macOS and Windows.

Is it legal to use qBittorrent?

qBittorrent is a peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing software. Although the software is perfectly legal, it may be illegal to download or share some content, depending on local law.

Is qBittorrent's Anonymous mode private enough?

Anonymous mode doesn't provide strong privacy guarantees on its own. If you are concerned about copyright troubles, consider using a VPN instead. When the Anonymous mode is enabled, qBittorrent takes certain measures to try to mask your identity, preventing your BitTorrent traffic from being associated with you.

Features

Polished µTorrent-like User Interface

Well-integrated and extensible Search Engine Simultaneous search in most famous BitTorrent search sites Per-category-specific search requests (e.g. Books, Music, Movies)

All BitTorrent extensions DHT, Peer Exchange, Full encryption, Magnet/BitComet URIs, ...

Remote control through a Web user interface Nearly identical to the regular UI, all in Ajax

Advanced control over trackers, peers and torrents Torrents queueing and prioritizing Torrent content selection and prioritizing

UPnP / NAT-PMP port forwarding support

Available in ~25 languages (Unicode support)

Torrent creation tool

Advanced RSS support with download filters (inc. regex)

Bandwidth scheduler

IP Filtering (eMule and PeerGuardian compatible)

IPv6 compliant

Sequential downloading (aka "Download in order")

Available on most platforms: Linux, macOS, Windows, OS/2, FreeBSD

qBittorrent is easy to use and all of its features are well documented. If you like this piece of software, please make a donation and help it survive.

What's New