qBittorrent 4.4.5
The qBittorrent project aims to provide an open-source software alternative to µTorrent.
qBittorrent is a well established open-source BitTorrent client. qBittorrent features a light footprint, whilst providing all the features you may need. It uses the high-tech libtorrent-rasterbar library, which means greater download and upload speed, as well as excellent support of the latest features in the BitTorrent protocol.
Why use qBittorrent instead of another client?
There are several BitTorrent clients that are functional, but this is why we like qBittorrent:
- It has no ads
- It is free and open-source, so you can review the code and see what qBittorrent is doing. This means you don't have to worry about qBittorrent embedding malware, trackers, or other dangerous code
- It has a light footprint, it uses little RAM
- It offers multiple search engine plugins for finding and downloading torrents without having to go to a torrent site
- It features an anonymous mode for better privacy
Which operating systems are supported by qBittorrent?
qBittorrent is compatible with the vast majority of operating systems such as GNU/Linux, BSD, all the versions of macOS and Windows.
Is it legal to use qBittorrent?
qBittorrent is a peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing software. Although the software is perfectly legal, it may be illegal to download or share some content, depending on local law.
Is qBittorrent's Anonymous mode private enough?
Anonymous mode doesn't provide strong privacy guarantees on its own. If you are concerned about copyright troubles, consider using a VPN instead. When the Anonymous mode is enabled, qBittorrent takes certain measures to try to mask your identity, preventing your BitTorrent traffic from being associated with you.
Features
- Polished µTorrent-like User Interface
- Well-integrated and extensible Search Engine
- Simultaneous search in most famous BitTorrent search sites
- Per-category-specific search requests (e.g. Books, Music, Movies)
- All BitTorrent extensions
- DHT, Peer Exchange, Full encryption, Magnet/BitComet URIs, ...
- Remote control through a Web user interface
- Nearly identical to the regular UI, all in Ajax
- Advanced control over trackers, peers and torrents
- Torrents queueing and prioritizing
- Torrent content selection and prioritizing
- UPnP / NAT-PMP port forwarding support
- Available in ~25 languages (Unicode support)
- Torrent creation tool
- Advanced RSS support with download filters (inc. regex)
- Bandwidth scheduler
- IP Filtering (eMule and PeerGuardian compatible)
- IPv6 compliant
- Sequential downloading (aka "Download in order")
- Available on most platforms: Linux, macOS, Windows, OS/2, FreeBSD
qBittorrent is easy to use and all of its features are well documented. If you like this piece of software, please make a donation and help it survive.
What's New
- Feature: Restore all torrent settings to the torrent's main context menu (thalieht)
- Feature: Add confirmation for enabling Auto TMM from context menu (thalieht)
- Feature: Add tooltip to Automatic Torrent Management context menu action (thalieht)
- Feature: Add Select All/None buttons in new torrent dialog (thalieht)
- Bugfix: Keep "torrent info" alive while generate .torrent file (glassez)
- Bugfix: Correctly handle Auto TMM in Torrent Files Watcher (glassez)Bugfix: Correctly track the root folder name change (glassez)Bugfix: Various fixes to the moving torrent code (glassez)Bugfix: Update the torrent's download path field when changing category (thalieht)Bugfix: Correctly handle received metadata (glassez)Bugfix: Store hybrid torrents using legacy filenames (glassez)Bugfix: Open correct directory when clicked on Browse button (glassez)Bugfix: Fix crash when shutting down and clicing on system tray icon (Chocobo1)Bugfix: Fix "Free space on disk" in new torrent dialog (thalieht)Bugfix: Optimize completed files handling (Prince Gupta)
- Bugfix: Migrate proxy settings (sledgehammer999)
- Bugfix: Try to recover missing categories (glassez)
- WebUI: WebAPI: fix wrong key used for categories (Chocobo1)
- WebUI: Remove hack for outdated IE 6 browser (Chocobo1)
- RSS: Correctly handle XML parsing errors (glassez)
