The EA app is our fastest and lightest PC client to date. With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you're looking for and discover your new favorite games. With automatic game downloads and background updates you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are.
Build your ultimate friends list by connecting your EA account to other platforms and services like Steam, Xbox and PlayStation. You'll be easily recognizable with your custom unique ID. Once you're connected, know what and when your friends are playing so you can jump in and play together.
For our Origin players, we've worked hard to make the transition to the EA app as simple as possible. We will be inviting you to make the move soon, and by the time you receive your invite, all your games and content, including games previously installed, will be ready and waiting for you on the EA app. Your local and cloud saves will transfer forward ensuring you can pick up where you left off. Your friends list transfers, too, so you won't have to worry about remembering all those player IDs.
The EA app is now available for supported Windows PCs. MacOS players - Origin for Mac continues to be the place you can access your games.
Designed for speed
The fast, optimized platform makes it easier than ever to discover, download, and play. So jumping into your game takes less time and fewer clicks.
Built to connect
Link your EA Account with your favorite gaming platforms to import friends lists and play together.
Discovery at your fingertips
See what your friends are playing, find EA's newest releases, and add them to your collection within a few clicks.
Discover new games & play old favorites
Explore a huge, evolving library of titles ranging from indie darlings to triple-A hits.
- Significantly improved My Collection loading speed, particularly for larger libraries.
- Everything started moving much more quickly once we switched over from the Dewey decimal system.
- Game Hub background videos can now be paused.
- From your Settings, you can choose to play or pause background videos automatically when visiting a Game Hub. Or you can pause background videos manually, whatever you like.
- Updated the main navigation to improve discoverability of the Home and Browse pages.
- The main navigation needed an overhaul because, before that, we just had to hand out maps and a compass, and hope for the best.
- Crash fixes for edge cases when launching games, launching the application, and exiting the application.
- Some of the feuding plants and zombies got a little carried away during battle and brought the fight into the app's framework, but we were able to detangle the roots and cart off the undead without any casualties.
- Other bug fixes and improvements.
