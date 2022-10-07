The EA app is our fastest and lightest PC client to date. With the new streamlined design you will easily find the games and content you're looking for and discover your new favorite games. With automatic game downloads and background updates you can ensure that your games are ready to play when you are.

Build your ultimate friends list by connecting your EA account to other platforms and services like Steam, Xbox and PlayStation. You'll be easily recognizable with your custom unique ID. Once you're connected, know what and when your friends are playing so you can jump in and play together.

For our Origin players, we've worked hard to make the transition to the EA app as simple as possible. We will be inviting you to make the move soon, and by the time you receive your invite, all your games and content, including games previously installed, will be ready and waiting for you on the EA app. Your local and cloud saves will transfer forward ensuring you can pick up where you left off. Your friends list transfers, too, so you won't have to worry about remembering all those player IDs.

The EA app is now available for supported Windows PCs. MacOS players - Origin for Mac continues to be the place you can access your games.

Features

Designed for speed

The fast, optimized platform makes it easier than ever to discover, download, and play. So jumping into your game takes less time and fewer clicks.

Built to connect

Link your EA Account with your favorite gaming platforms to import friends lists and play together.

Discovery at your fingertips

See what your friends are playing, find EA's newest releases, and add them to your collection within a few clicks.

Discover new games & play old favorites

Explore a huge, evolving library of titles ranging from indie darlings to triple-A hits.

What's New