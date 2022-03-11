RAMMon allows users to identify a multitude of attributes, of which, includes the manufacturer, the clock speed and other data of their DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, XMP and EPP memory devices and even some older memory types. It uses SysInfo DLL SDK to gather the SPD attributes from RAM devices. This information provides a snapshot of the available data for each RAM module installed on the system.

What is SPD?

Serial Presence Detect (SPD) is the standard set forth by JEDEC for a host system to retrieve attributes of memory modules. The SPD standard is intended for use on any memory module, independent of memory technology or module form factor.

RAMMon displays the values stored on RAM module such as the memory capacity, the manufacturer, serial number, model part number, the CAS latencies supported and the module voltage.

Also, depending on your RAM type, other specific SPD data can be retrieved as well. Such as the module thickness, module width, maximum operating temperature and more.

Supported Hardware

While testing has been performed on approximately 20 different motherboard chipsets, we believe the following chipsets should work without any problem. Should you encounter a chipset that doesn't work, please let us know by following the instructions under the "Support" section in the help manual. Send in the files that are created for further analysis.