CPU-Z is a freeware application that has been around for over 20 years. Modern CPUs contain a set of instructions, that when activated, provide a wealth of information about the processor: brand, model, number of cores, cache levels, and so on. In addition to the brains of the computer, it also displays similar information about the motherboard and system memory, including:

Processor name and number, codename, process, package, cache levels

Mainboard and chipset

Memory type, size, timings, and module specifications (SPD)

Real time measurement of each core's internal frequency, memory frequency

CPU-Z also contains a simple CPU benchmark and stress test; you can upload your results onto their website and share your statistics.

The Android version of CPU-Z reports information about your mobile devices:

SoC (System on a Chip) name, architecture, clock speed for each core

System information : device brand & model, screen resolution, RAM, storage.

Battery information : level, status, temperature, capacity

Sensors

