CPU-Z is a freeware application that has been around for over 20 years. Modern CPUs contain a set of instructions, that when activated, provide a wealth of information about the processor: brand, model, number of cores, cache levels, and so on. In addition to the brains of the computer, it also displays similar information about the motherboard and system memory, including:
- Processor name and number, codename, process, package, cache levels
- Mainboard and chipset
- Memory type, size, timings, and module specifications (SPD)
- Real time measurement of each core's internal frequency, memory frequency
CPU-Z also contains a simple CPU benchmark and stress test; you can upload your results onto their website and share your statistics.
The Android version of CPU-Z reports information about your mobile devices:
- SoC (System on a Chip) name, architecture, clock speed for each core
- System information : device brand & model, screen resolution, RAM, storage.
- Battery information : level, status, temperature, capacity
- Sensors
CPU
- Name and number
- Core stepping and process
- Package
- Core voltage
- Internal and external clocks, clock multiplier
- Supported instruction sets
- Cache information
Mainboard
- Vendor, model and revision
- BIOS model and date
- Chipset (northbridge and southbridge) and sensor
- Graphic interface
Memory
- Frequency and timings
- Module(s) specification using SPD (Serial Presence Detect) : vendor, serial number, timings table
System
- Windows and DirectX version
What's New:
- Intel Core i9 12900K, Core i7 12700K and Core i5 12600K "Alder Lake" CPUs and Intel Z6xx platform.
- DDR5 memory SPD and XMP 3.0 support.
- AMD Radeon 6600XT GPU.
