CPU-Z is a freeware application that has been around for over 20 years. Modern CPUs contain a set of instructions, that when activated, provide a wealth of information about the processor: brand, model, number of cores, cache levels, and so on. In addition to the brains of the computer, it also displays similar information about the motherboard and system memory, including:

  • Processor name and number, codename, process, package, cache levels
  • Mainboard and chipset
  • Memory type, size, timings, and module specifications (SPD)
  • Real time measurement of each core's internal frequency, memory frequency

CPU-Z also contains a simple CPU benchmark and stress test; you can upload your results onto their website and share your statistics.

The Android version of CPU-Z reports information about your mobile devices:

  • SoC (System on a Chip) name, architecture, clock speed for each core
  • System information : device brand & model, screen resolution, RAM, storage.
  • Battery information : level, status, temperature, capacity
  • Sensors

CPU

  • Name and number
  • Core stepping and process
  • Package
  • Core voltage
  • Internal and external clocks, clock multiplier
  • Supported instruction sets
  • Cache information

Mainboard

  • Vendor, model and revision
  • BIOS model and date
  • Chipset (northbridge and southbridge) and sensor
  • Graphic interface

Memory

  • Frequency and timings
  • Module(s) specification using SPD (Serial Presence Detect) : vendor, serial number, timings table

System

  • Windows and DirectX version

What's New:

  • Intel Core i9 12900K, Core i7 12700K and Core i5 12600K "Alder Lake" CPUs and Intel Z6xx platform.
  • DDR5 memory SPD and XMP 3.0 support.
  • AMD Radeon 6600XT GPU.