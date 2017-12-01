Fast and easy to use

Our fastest browser for Android is purpose-built for what you want to do online. It's simple and intuitive to use.

Find inspiration

Check out the Discover feature in Opera for Android to get recommendations for news, entertainment and other popular content tailored for you.

Get organized

Opera’s Speed Dial displays your favorites, bookmarks and saved pages as a gallery of images. Add folders or reorder your Speed Dial with the swipe of a finger.

Save time and money

On a slow connection? Or need to control your Android’s data use? Switch to Off-Road mode in Opera to save data and browse faster.

Stay safe

With Opera’s solid track record on security and data privacy, you can browse with confidence.

Manage your downloads

Start, stop, resume, save and rename movies, music and other downloads at your convenience.

Features:

Find friends

Discover personalised news

Download movies and music

Search better. Do more online using less data, with the Opera browser. It’s our best all-in-one app for Android.

Fast and easy to use: Our fastest browser for Android loads webpages almost instantly, in the right size and format for your phone.

Keep your connection: Browse at high speed outside 3G coverage with Off-Road mode.

News for you: Find out what’s happening with the Discover feature, your personal news feed.

Instant favourites: Set your top sites and bookmarks in the Speed Dial - open them with one click!

Music, movies and more: Start, stop, resume, save and rename the media files you keep on your phone with our download manager.

What's New:

At Opera, we are always pushing the limits of what the browser can do. For the past few months, we have focused on redesigning our browser’s user interface to offer you a quick, easy journey to access what’s happening in the world. Today, we are rolling out a brand new version of Opera for Android to beat your fear of missing out when on the go.

The new Opera for Android starts you off on the news feed with what is interesting and popular on the web . The “For You” section is found below your Speed Dial, and is delivered by our AI-powered news feed engine. The more you use this feature, the more relevant news you will receive.

For a faster news reading experience, you can choose to turn on reader mode on the upper-left side of the address/search bar. This feature will help you access news stories up to three times faster.

A new browser UI that puts you in the center

We have designed this version to put our users first in mind. This means you can easily configure which news categories you’d like to see simply by pressing the + sign to the right of the categories after scrolling down on the home page. If you want to turn off the news section, that can be done as well! In settings, you will find more options to customize your news reading experience under the “Home page” section.

A browser UI is not only about features and technical specifications but also the tiny details that can elevate your web experience. In this version, you will see an improved address bar, a new tab gallery and a new O Menu where you can easily customize and activate the features you like, such as ad blocking. It’s just the beginning. We are planning to bring more changes in the near future.

We look forward to your feedback. Let us know what you think in the comments below. Happy browsing, and stay tuned for our next update!