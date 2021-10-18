Universal USB Installer 2.0.0.8
Universal USB Installer aka UUI is a Live Linux USB Creator that allows you to choose from a selection of Linux Distributions to put on your USB Flash Drive.
The Universal USB Installer is easy to use. Simply choose a Live Linux Distribution, the ISO file, your Flash Drive and, Click Install. Upon completion, you should have a ready to run bootable USB Flash Drive with your select operating system installed. Other features include; Persistence (if available) – note that casper persistence will only work with fat16 or fat32 formatted drives.
- Updated to support writable persistence for Lubuntu, Xubuntu, Kubuntu versions 20.04+.
- Added Wipe option to reformat and restore a USB flash drive. Included a Try via DD option. Updated Archbang and Archlinux to use dd rawwrite method. Updated AmogOS download link.
- Update AmogOS with persistence download link.
- Update to support AmogOS and HDClone.
- Re-enable the ability to run from earlier versions of Windows. Moved checkpoint to simply prevent NTFS format option from appearing on systems prior to Windows 8.
- Quick revision to disallow (Disk 0) from being displayed.
- Set to show Local Drives in addition to USB Drives. Included a confirmation prompt before proceeding to format a drive. Implemented a checkpoint to prevent from running if Operating System is not at least Windows 8.
Software similar to Universal USB Installer 2
One of the best tools to create bootable USB drives, the easy way. Works for Windows, Linux, DOS, UEFI and ARM.
UNetbootin Universal Netboot Installer - allows you to create bootable Live USB drives for Ubuntu, Fedora, and other Linux distributions without burning a CD.
- Windows/macOS/Linux