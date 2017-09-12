Rufus 2.17
One of the best tools to create bootable USB drives, the easy way.
Download
Quick Facts
What's New
Alternatives 4
Rufus is a small utility that helps format and create bootable USB flash drives, such as USB keys/pendrives, memory sticks, etc.
It can be especially useful for cases where:
- you need to create USB installation media from bootable ISOs (Windows, Linux, UEFI, etc.)
- you need to work on a system that doesn't have an OS installed
- you need to flash a BIOS or other firmware from DOS
- you want to run a low-level utility
Despite its small size, Rufus provides everything you need!
Non exhaustive list of ISOs Rufus is known to work with:
Arch Linux, Archbang, BartPE/pebuilder, CentOS, Damn Small Linux, Fedora, FreeDOS, Gentoo, gNewSense, Hiren's Boot CD, LiveXP, Knoppix, Kubuntu, Linux Mint, NT Password Registry Editor, OpenSUSE, Parted Magic, Slackware, Tails, Trinity Rescue Kit, Ubuntu, Ultimate Boot CD, Windows XP (SP2 or later), Windows Server 2003 R2, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, etc.
Oh, and Rufus is fast. For instance it's about twice as fast as UNetbootin, Universal USB Installer or Windows 7 USB download tool, on the creation of a Windows 7 USB installation drive from an ISO. It is also marginally faster on the creation of Linux bootable USB from ISOs.
What's New:
- Add support for Debian 9 live ISOs in UEFI mode
- Add support for Super Floppy Disk "partitioning" mode
- Add support for more non-USB card readers
- Strengthen download update checks, to prevent attack scenarios that leverage user unawareness
- Fix an issue with Spanish translation prompts not displaying properly
- Fix an issue with Windows To Go support on some non-official Windows ISOs
- Fix an issue with log autoscrolling
- Fix an issue when using A: or B: as drive letters
Apps similar to Rufus 4
-
YUMI (Your Universal Multiboot Installer), is the successor to MultibootISOs.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
Universal USB Installer aka UUI is a Live Linux USB Creator that allows you to choose from a selection of Linux Distributions to put on your USB Flash Drive. The Universal USB Installer is easy to use.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
UNetbootin Universal Netboot Installer - allows you to create bootable Live USB drives for Ubuntu, Fedora, and other Linux distributions without burning a CD.
- Freeware
- Windows/macOS/Linux
-
More