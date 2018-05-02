Kali Linux is preinstalled with over 600 penetration-testing programs, including nmap (a port scanner), Wireshark (a packet analyzer), John the Ripper (a password cracker), Aircrack-ng (a software suite for penetration-testing wireless LANs), Burp suite and OWASP ZAP (both web application security scanners). Kali Linux can run natively when installed on a computer's hard disk, can be booted from a live CD or live USB, or it can run within a virtual machine. It is a supported platform of the Metasploit Project's Metasploit Framework, a tool for developing and executing security exploits.

It was developed by Mati Aharoni and Devon Kearns of Offensive Security through the rewrite of BackTrack, their previous forensics Linux distribution based on Ubuntu. The third core developer Raphaël Hertzog joined them as Debian expert.

Kali Linux is based on Debian Wheezy. Most packages Kali uses are imported from the Debian repositories.

Kali Linux is developed in a secure location with only a small number of trusted people that are allowed to commit packages, with each package being signed by the developer. Kali also has a custom built kernel tha is patched for injection. This was primarily added because the development team found they needed to do a lot of wireless assessments.

What's New:

This Kali release is the first to include the Linux 4.15 kernel, which includes the x86 and x64 fixes for the much-hyped Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities. It also includes much better support for AMD GPUs and support for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization, which allows for encrypting virtual machine memory such that even the hypervisor can’t access it.

Easier Metasploit Script Access

If you spend any significant amount of time writing exploits, you are undoubtedly familiar with the various Metasploit scripts that are available, such as pattern_create, pattern_offset, nasm_shell, etc. You are likely also aware that all of these helpful scripts are tucked away under /usr/share/metasploit-framework/tools/exploit/, which makes them more than a little difficult to make use of. Fortunately, as of metasploit-framework_4.16.34-0kali2, you can now make use of all these scripts directly as we have included links to all of them in the PATH, each of them prepended with msf-.

Package Updates

In addition to the above changes, there have been updates to a number of applications including Bloodhound, Reaver, PixieWPS, Burp Suite, Hashcat, and more. Since there are far too many packages to include in a default ISO, to see the full list of changes, we encourage you to review the Kali Changelog. Complete release notes here.

