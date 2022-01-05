FanControl 100
Fan Control is a highly customizable fan controlling software for Windows.
Features
- Save, edit and load multiple profiles
- Multiple temperature sources ( CPU, GPU, motherboard, hard drives, ".sensor" file )
- Mix different curves and sensors together
- Custom fan curves
- Manual control
- Fine tune the fan control response with steps, start %, stop %, response time and hysteresis
- Modern, dashboard-style UI
- Works as a background application with a customizable tray icon
- And more!
Fan curve types
- Linear : Temperature based linear function
- Graph : Temperature based custom curve
- Target: Temperature based that holds speed until target temperature is reached
- Mix : Use two different curves and apply a mix function (Min, Max, Sum, Average)
- Sync : Sync to an existing control
- Flat: Set a fixed %
Graph fan curve editor
- Add, remove and drag points arround the graph
- Copy and paste points from a graph to another
- Fine-tune the response with the hysteresis and response time parameters
Theme editor
- Dark mode available
What's New:
- Auto fan curve (BETA): Automatically adjust speed to keep target temperature
- Allow text-wrapping for long names
- Sensor settings dialog window. Activate or deactivate specific sources.
- Reduced CPU usage by 50%
- -c or --config [json config file] command line arg
- Increased max temp. to 120 C
- Replaced numerical comboboxes with text boxes
- Time average custom sensor ( Plus sign menu )
- File custom sensor interface ( Plus sign menu )
- Plugin system, see Plugins wiki and
