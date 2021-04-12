Core Temp 1.17.1
Core Temp is a compact, no fuss, small footprint, yet powerful program to monitor processor temperature and other vital information.
What makes Core Temp unique is the way it works. It is capable of displaying a temperature of each individual core of every processor in your system. You can see temperature fluctuations in real time with varying workloads. Core Temp is also motherboard agnostic. Core Temp makes it easy for you to monitor the temperature of any modern x86 based processor. The program supports processors from all three major manufacturers; Intel, AMD and VIA.
Intel processors starting with the "Core" series all the way up to the newest Core i7, including all the derivatives. AMD processors starting with the first Athlon64 and Opteron processor series, all Phenom and AMD's new APU are supported. VIA processors starting with the C7 generation of CPUs, including all the derivatives based on the C7 architecture. All of the Nano based processors are supported as well.
The temperature readings are very accurate as the data is collected directly from a Digital Thermal Sensor (or DTS) which is located in each individual processing core*, near the hottest part. This sensor is digital, which means it doesn't rely on an external circuit located on the motherboard to report temperature, its value is stored in a special register in the processor so that software can access and read it. This eliminates any inaccuracies that can be introduced by external motherboard circuits and sensors.
What's New:
- Fix: Crash on some AMD Opteron/FX/APU A-series (Bulldozer based) CPUs
- Fix: Crash on old versions of Windows
- New: AMD Zen 3 and Zen 2 APU support
- New: Intel Rocket Lake support
- New: Preliminary Alder Lake support
- New: Very preliminary Meteor Lake support
- Fix: "Unsupported CPU" message when only some cores have HT enabled
- Fix: Epyc Rome/Threadripper 3rd gen Platform detection
- Fix: Gemini Lake platform detection
- Fix: Whiskey Lake codename
- Fix: Incorrect VID reporting on some Celeron/Pentium processors
- Fix: Crash on Intel Banias based (Pentium/Celeron M) processors
- Fix: Turbo multiplier detection on Nehalem/Westmere
- Fix: Bugs related to response to DPI changes
- Fix: VID reporting on some AMD Athlon64 processors
- Change: Improve accuracy of information on unsupported Intel CPUs
Previous release notes:
- New: Intel 10th generation CPU support (Cannon/Ice/Comet Lake)
- New: Package Power reading for AMD Zen based CPUs
- New: Very preliminary Intel Tigerlake support
- New: Preliminary AMD Renoir support
- New: AMD Picasso detection
- New: Intel Lakefield detection
- Fix: System hangs during ATI SMBus dump in AIDA64
- Fix: Crash when display DPI changes
- Fix: Crash when opening Settings dialog
- Fix: Main window incorrectly resized when display DPI changes
- Fix: High CPU usage on unsupported Intel CPUs
- Change: Expand available information on unsupported Intel CPUs
- Change: Improve stepping detection on supported Intel CPUs
- Change: Frequency detection changes for Nahelem/Westmere to make it consistent with newer Intel CPUs
SiSoftware Sandra is a benchmarking, system diagnostic and analyser tool. It provides most of the information you need to know about your hardware and software.
SpeedFan is a freeware program that monitors voltages, fan speeds and temperatures in computers with hardware monitor chips.
This tool gathers detailed information about your system.
General Windows utility for dumping lots of useful Windows, Network and hardware info
