What makes Core Temp unique is the way it works. It is capable of displaying a temperature of each individual core of every processor in your system. You can see temperature fluctuations in real time with varying workloads. Core Temp is also motherboard agnostic. Core Temp makes it easy for you to monitor the temperature of any modern x86 based processor. The program supports processors from all three major manufacturers; Intel, AMD and VIA.

Intel processors starting with the "Core" series all the way up to the newest Core i7, including all the derivatives. AMD processors starting with the first Athlon64 and Opteron processor series, all Phenom and AMD's new APU are supported. VIA processors starting with the C7 generation of CPUs, including all the derivatives based on the C7 architecture. All of the Nano based processors are supported as well.

The temperature readings are very accurate as the data is collected directly from a Digital Thermal Sensor (or DTS) which is located in each individual processing core*, near the hottest part. This sensor is digital, which means it doesn't rely on an external circuit located on the motherboard to report temperature, its value is stored in a special register in the processor so that software can access and read it. This eliminates any inaccuracies that can be introduced by external motherboard circuits and sensors.

What's New:

Fix: Crash on some AMD Opteron/FX/APU A-series (Bulldozer based) CPUs

Fix: Crash on old versions of Windows

New: AMD Zen 3 and Zen 2 APU support

New: Intel Rocket Lake support

New: Preliminary Alder Lake support

New: Very preliminary Meteor Lake support

Fix: "Unsupported CPU" message when only some cores have HT enabled

Fix: Epyc Rome/Threadripper 3rd gen Platform detection

Fix: Gemini Lake platform detection

Fix: Whiskey Lake codename

Fix: Incorrect VID reporting on some Celeron/Pentium processors

Fix: Crash on Intel Banias based (Pentium/Celeron M) processors

Fix: Turbo multiplier detection on Nehalem/Westmere

Fix: Bugs related to response to DPI changes

Fix: VID reporting on some AMD Athlon64 processors

Change: Improve accuracy of information on unsupported Intel CPUs

