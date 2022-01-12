Signal RGB 2.2.18.0
Experience synchronized lighting effects across your devices from all major brands.
SignalRGB supports the most popular PC gaming peripherals, including products from brands like Razer, Corsair, SteelSeries, HyperX, Logitech and more. As SignalRGB grows, we aim to offer compatibility with an even wider selection of RGB products. RAM, GPUs and motherboards are in alpha testing.
Experience custom effects for your favorite games with our growing library of game integrations. SignalRGB detects on-screen action in real time — explosions, meters, varied environments, ammo count, health levels, damage taken and more — and triggers reactive effects you can’t find anywhere else.
Features
- Screen Ambience
- Mirror the action in any game, video or content.
- Audio Spectrum
- Vivid effects to match any audio content for unreal lightshows.
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Customizable RGB effects for your favorite games.
- Riptide
- Build the ideal RGB setup with unique effects that match your style.
See all compatible devices here.
What's New:
- Plugin manager has been added, along with improved helper tools and many bugfixes.
