MSI Center is a brand new platform which will combine all MSI’s exclusive features. Now you can find all your favorite features like Gaming Mode or Smart Priority in the Feature Sets page. Build your own control center just as you want! All the latest MSI features like Smart Image Finder, MSI Companion and more will be included in the new MSI Center. Come and try the most innovative MSI Center which will make you game and create like a pro.
Feature Sets Design
The brand new MSI Center keeps all the exclusive functions modular and customizable. You can now only install the features you need, and avoid unnecessary workload for your system.
Theme Switch
You can use MSI Center with the amiable light mode. Or try the dark mode that's easy on the eyes when in dark environments.
Intelligent Technology
MSI laptops come standard with the exclusive MSI AI engine that is capable of providing whole new Intelligent features. The AI revolution has arrived on MSI laptops.
Smart Auto
MSI Smart Auto helps the laptop actively detect the scenarios instead of asking users manually choose the usage modes. So your MSI laptop will do what usesr really need automatically.
Support MSI Motherboard models:
- Intel Series motherboard with X299/300/400/500/600 or newer
- AMD Series motherboard with X399/TRX40/A320/400/500 or newer
Support MSI NoteBook models:
- Gaming Series laptops with Intel 11th gen CPU or newer
- Gaming Series laptops with AMD 5000 CPU or newer
Nvidia GPUs:
- GeForce RTX 30 Series: SUPRIM / GAMING TRIO / GAMING / VENTUS 3X / VENTUS 2X / VENTUS 2X XS / AERO ITX Models
- GeForce RTX 20 Series: LIGHTNING / GAMING TRIO / GAMING / SEA HAWK / SEA HAWK EK / DUKE Models
- GeForce GTX 16 Series: GAMING Models
AMD GPUs:
- Radeon RX 6000 Series: GAMING TRIO / GAMING / MECH models
- Radeon RX 5000 Series: GAMING / EVOKE models
Support MSI Desktop models:
- MEG/MPG Gaming Series Desktops with Intel 11th gen CPU or newer.
- Creator Series Desktops with Intel 11th gen CPU or newer.
- PRO Series Desktops with Intel 11th gen CPU or newer.
- Modern Series All-in-One PCs with Intel 11th gen CPU or newer.
Gaming Gear:
- VIGOR Keyboards: GK60 / GK50 Series / GK30 Series
- CLUTCH Mice: GM50 / GM41 Series / GM30 / GM20 / GM11 Series / GM08
- IMMERSE Headsets: GH61 / GH50
Note: MSI recommends all users to upgrade from MSI Dragon Center to MSI Center for better user experience. MSI Dragon Center and MSI Center cannot be installed at the same time.
Complete release notes and manual can be found here.
