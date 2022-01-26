Remote Mouse turns your mobile phone or tablet into a user-friendly remote control for your computer. It simulates the function of wireless mouse, keyboard and touchpad, also provides a variety of specialty control panels, such as Media Remote, Application Switcher and Web Browsing Remote, which helps you perform specific operations more quickly. The small features designed for one-handed use or intuitive operations will also delight you.

Instructions:

Step 1. Download Remote Mouse app

Step 2. Install Remote Mouse server on your computer

Step 3. Connect your mobile device and computer to the same Wi-Fi.

Step 4. With you mobile device scan the QR code from the remote server

Keyboard, Mouse and Touchpad

Control made simple. It's a perfect combination of 3 most common remote control devices. With smarter multi-touch gestures, all you need is to click and slide.

Specialty Control Panels

Watching videos in bed? Filling house with music? Or making a self-running presentation? Remote Mouse allows you to control your computer freely at anywhere and at any time.

Power Options

Shut down, restart, log off or put computer to sleep in one click.

Application Remote

Quickly launch and switch between applications. A convenient show desktop button is also provided.

Gyroscope Mouse

Control the mouse cursor by tilting and moving your phone in the air - a beautiful use of the gyroscope and accelerometer feature on mobile device.

Customizable UI

Rich settings allow you to customize the remote control interface that best suits your preferences.

Voice Typing

Integrated with iOS and Android's speech recognition. Simply type on a computer by clicking the voice button and speaking to your phone.

Volume Button Remote

Use the physical volume buttons on mobile device to adjust computer volume or change presentation slides.

Available for All Your Devices

Supports iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS and Linux. You can enjoy a consistent user experience on any of your devices.

What's New: