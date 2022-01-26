Remote Mouse 4.021
Turn your mobile phone or tablet into a set of wireless mouse, keyboard and trackpad.
Remote Mouse turns your mobile phone or tablet into a user-friendly remote control for your computer. It simulates the function of wireless mouse, keyboard and touchpad, also provides a variety of specialty control panels, such as Media Remote, Application Switcher and Web Browsing Remote, which helps you perform specific operations more quickly. The small features designed for one-handed use or intuitive operations will also delight you.
Instructions:
- Step 1. Download Remote Mouse app
- Step 2. Install Remote Mouse server on your computer
- Step 3. Connect your mobile device and computer to the same Wi-Fi.
- Step 4. With you mobile device scan the QR code from the remote server
Keyboard, Mouse and Touchpad
Control made simple. It's a perfect combination of 3 most common remote control devices. With smarter multi-touch gestures, all you need is to click and slide.
Specialty Control Panels
Watching videos in bed? Filling house with music? Or making a self-running presentation? Remote Mouse allows you to control your computer freely at anywhere and at any time.
Power Options
Shut down, restart, log off or put computer to sleep in one click.
Application Remote
Quickly launch and switch between applications. A convenient show desktop button is also provided.
Gyroscope Mouse
Control the mouse cursor by tilting and moving your phone in the air - a beautiful use of the gyroscope and accelerometer feature on mobile device.
Customizable UI
Rich settings allow you to customize the remote control interface that best suits your preferences.
Voice Typing
Integrated with iOS and Android's speech recognition. Simply type on a computer by clicking the voice button and speaking to your phone.
Volume Button Remote
Use the physical volume buttons on mobile device to adjust computer volume or change presentation slides.
Available for All Your Devices
Supports iOS, Android, Windows, Mac OS and Linux. You can enjoy a consistent user experience on any of your devices.
What's New:
- The latest version of Remote Mouse supports connecting computers via Bluetooth. Under most circumstances, we still recommend to use Wifi to connect. Because Wifi generally has better stability, hardware compatibility and signal coverage than Bluetooth.
- When there is no Wifi available, or there is a lag in using Remote Mouse, you can use Bluetooth connection instead. In this case, Bluetooth may better resist the lag caused by poor signals.
- At present, there are some limitations in the functions when connecting via Bluetooth, but we will gradually improve them.
- Secondly, there are certain hardware requirements for computers to connect with Bluetooth. For Windows, Bluetooth connection is supported only on Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703) or newer. And the PC must have Bluetooth built-in.
- If your PC uses external Bluetooth (a USB Bluetooth dongle), only the model BT851 by Laird can support Bluetooth connection.
- As for Mac, except for some old models, the common Mac computers can support Bluetooth connection perfectly.
- To use the latest Advanced Connectivity feature, please make sure that both the desktop and the mobile versions of Remote Mouse are up to date.