PDFsam Basic is a free and multi-platform software designed to split, merge, extract pages, mix and rotate PDF files.

Is PDFsam Basic free for commercial use?

Yes, PDFsam Basic is free for personal and commercial use. It is also open source, so anyone can fork it, submit pull requests, and open bugs.

Can PDFsam Basic convert PDF to Word?

Yes, PDFsam Basic lets you perform PDF file manipulation such as: converting PDF files, merging PDF, rotating PDF files, splitting PDF files by page numbers, by size and by bookmark level, mix two or more PDF files taking pages alternatively from the input files, extract pages from PDF files and many more.

Does PDFsam Basic work on Linux?

Yes. PDFsam Basic is cross platform and works on Linux as well as Windows and macOS. Though PDFsam version 4 requires a 64-bit system and it doesn't run on 32-bit, while version 3 can run on 32-bit systems.

What are the system requirements of PDFsam Basic?

PDFsam Basic requires approximately 70 MB of disk space, 256 MB of RAM and a 64-bit Windows, macOS or Linux operating system.

Features

PDF merge

Merge is the most used PDFsam Basic module and lets you combine PDF files together.

PDF split

Split at predefined pages - The selected PDF file can be split after every page, generating a new document for every page in the original file, or after every even or odd page.

PDF mix

The PDF mix module lets you merge two or more PDF files taking pages alternately from each input file, in straight or reverse order. The perfect match for your single-sided scans.

Rotate PDF

The PDF Rotate module lets you rotate PDF files by simply selecting the files you want to rotate and apply a rotation of 90, 180 or 270 degrees to all or some of their pages.

Extract pages

The Extract module lets you extract pages from PDF files. Single pages or page ranges can be selected to create a new PDF file containing only the pages you need.