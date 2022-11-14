Stand out with one-tap animations and fun music for Insta stories and video collages. No design experience or expertise? No problem! From photo editor to collage maker, to logo maker – we made Canva really simple & easy for anyone in the world to design. With thousands of professional templates, images, and quality content to choose from, get a headstart on bringing your best ideas and work to life. Invite people to edit with you or set your whole team up to manage brand assets, leave feedback, get approvals, and scale your visual content. Whatever you make in Canva, let it shine in the real world. Present, download, schedule, share, or print your designs.

Features

Free Templates – endless creative possibilities

Start inspired with thousands of customizable templates

Playful Facebook posts, Insta layouts, Instagram post maker, IG Story, & mood boards

Professionally-designed invitations, flyers, gift certificates, etc. to boost your business or event

Showcase your product with our logo maker

Visualize data with sleek presentation templates and slideshow maker

Photo Editor – free to use, no ads, no watermarks

Effortless picture apps to crop, flip, & edit photos

Adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, tint, blur, etc.

Auto Focus for background blur & sharpen photo subject

Apply your style with aesthetic filters & effects (Retro, Pixelate, Liquify, etc.)

Top it off with text on photos and loads of stickers

Fun photo grid & photo collage maker

Design easily on a small screen without disruption from ads

Video Editor – make amazing videos in just a few taps

Produce professional videos right on your phone

Trim, cut, & split video layout and audio tracks

Crop, resize, and flip videos & images to any dimensions

Make static images move with one-tap animations & page transitions

Overlay multiple audio tracks of music, sound effects, & voiceovers

Use the video editor as a video collage maker & slideshow maker too!

Social Media – hit it big with on-trend content

Discover thousands of templates for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn etc.

Queue your planned posts on Instagram with Scheduler [Canva Pro]

Play with our photo editor for thumb-stopping Instagram layouts

Use as a banner maker for eye-catching thumbnails & ads

Easy collage maker & video editor to create photo grids, collages

Free Stock Library – over 2M+ assets for you

Complete package: all the elements you need are here

2M+ royalty-free images

Thousands of watermark-free stock videos

25K+ pre-licensed audio & music tracks

Add text on photos with 500+ fonts & effects (curved, neon, and more)

Graphic design elements - illustrations, stickers, photo frames, etc.

Beautifully animated charts, graphs, & tables from any data

Smart Mockups – see your designs on a shirt or poster

Look professional by visualizing your designs on products

High-res mockups for phones, laptops, posters & other displays

Order printed flyers, mugs, and apparel for gifts or business

Real-Time Collaboration – with anyone across any device

Edit team projects & presentations anytime, anywhere

Start a design on mobile & finish on your desktop seamlessly

Work with your team in real-time, leave comments & apply changes

Canva Pro – get more for a low monthly cost

Access premium templates, images, videos, audio & graphic design elements

One-click Background Remover

Magic Resize - Instantly resize your project to any photo & video layout

Brand Kit - Stay on brand with consistent logos, fonts, & colors

Scheduled publishing to Instagram, Facebook & more

Design for Everyone

Personal - Layout designs for creative & professional pursuits like Instagram templates, resume, photo collages, etc.

Entrepreneurs - Grow your business with our logo creator, video editor, poster maker, etc.

Students & Teachers - Engage with beautiful presentations and worksheets

Social Media Managers & Content Creators - Use the photo editor and collage maker for consistent visuals & mood boards for your brand

What's New

Android version 2.191.1

New templates: YouTube sets for a variety of channels, LinkedIn banners and Life Tab designs

New: auto-navigation menu for Canva websites

Fixed a bug with opening video files using Canva. Videos should now load in the editor without any issues.

Need help? Let us know at https://canva.me/android. Keep on creating!