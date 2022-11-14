Canva: Design, Photo & Video 2.191.1
Canva is your free photo editor and video editor in one graphic design app! Create stunning social media posts, videos, cards, flyers, photo collages & more
Stand out with one-tap animations and fun music for Insta stories and video collages. No design experience or expertise? No problem! From photo editor to collage maker, to logo maker – we made Canva really simple & easy for anyone in the world to design. With thousands of professional templates, images, and quality content to choose from, get a headstart on bringing your best ideas and work to life. Invite people to edit with you or set your whole team up to manage brand assets, leave feedback, get approvals, and scale your visual content. Whatever you make in Canva, let it shine in the real world. Present, download, schedule, share, or print your designs.
Features
Free Templates – endless creative possibilities
- Start inspired with thousands of customizable templates
- Playful Facebook posts, Insta layouts, Instagram post maker, IG Story, & mood boards
- Professionally-designed invitations, flyers, gift certificates, etc. to boost your business or event
- Showcase your product with our logo maker
- Visualize data with sleek presentation templates and slideshow maker
Photo Editor – free to use, no ads, no watermarks
- Effortless picture apps to crop, flip, & edit photos
- Adjust brightness, contrast, saturation, tint, blur, etc.
- Auto Focus for background blur & sharpen photo subject
- Apply your style with aesthetic filters & effects (Retro, Pixelate, Liquify, etc.)
- Top it off with text on photos and loads of stickers
- Fun photo grid & photo collage maker
- Design easily on a small screen without disruption from ads
Video Editor – make amazing videos in just a few taps
- Produce professional videos right on your phone
- Trim, cut, & split video layout and audio tracks
- Crop, resize, and flip videos & images to any dimensions
- Make static images move with one-tap animations & page transitions
- Overlay multiple audio tracks of music, sound effects, & voiceovers
- Use the video editor as a video collage maker & slideshow maker too!
Social Media – hit it big with on-trend content
- Discover thousands of templates for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, LinkedIn etc.
- Queue your planned posts on Instagram with Scheduler [Canva Pro]
- Play with our photo editor for thumb-stopping Instagram layouts
- Use as a banner maker for eye-catching thumbnails & ads
- Easy collage maker & video editor to create photo grids, collages
Free Stock Library – over 2M+ assets for you
- Complete package: all the elements you need are here
- 2M+ royalty-free images
- Thousands of watermark-free stock videos
- 25K+ pre-licensed audio & music tracks
- Add text on photos with 500+ fonts & effects (curved, neon, and more)
- Graphic design elements - illustrations, stickers, photo frames, etc.
- Beautifully animated charts, graphs, & tables from any data
Smart Mockups – see your designs on a shirt or poster
- Look professional by visualizing your designs on products
- High-res mockups for phones, laptops, posters & other displays
- Order printed flyers, mugs, and apparel for gifts or business
Real-Time Collaboration – with anyone across any device
- Edit team projects & presentations anytime, anywhere
- Start a design on mobile & finish on your desktop seamlessly
- Work with your team in real-time, leave comments & apply changes
Canva Pro – get more for a low monthly cost
- Access premium templates, images, videos, audio & graphic design elements
- One-click Background Remover
- Magic Resize - Instantly resize your project to any photo & video layout
- Brand Kit - Stay on brand with consistent logos, fonts, & colors
- Scheduled publishing to Instagram, Facebook & more
Design for Everyone
- Personal - Layout designs for creative & professional pursuits like Instagram templates, resume, photo collages, etc.
- Entrepreneurs - Grow your business with our logo creator, video editor, poster maker, etc.
- Students & Teachers - Engage with beautiful presentations and worksheets
- Social Media Managers & Content Creators - Use the photo editor and collage maker for consistent visuals & mood boards for your brand
Android version 2.191.1
- New templates: YouTube sets for a variety of channels, LinkedIn banners and Life Tab designs
- New: auto-navigation menu for Canva websites
- Fixed a bug with opening video files using Canva. Videos should now load in the editor without any issues.
Need help? Let us know at https://canva.me/android. Keep on creating!
