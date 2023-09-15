Something to look forward to: The original Tomb Raider games from Core Design have undergone numerous reissues and follow-ups over the franchise's 27-year history. The latest release, scheduled for next year, will enable customers to easily enjoy the first three entries on modern hardware with optional enhanced graphics and controls.

Remastered versions of the original Tomb Raider and its first two sequels are set to launch on February 24, 2024, for $29.99. These remasters will be available on Steam, GOG, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch. Owners of the original versions on Steam or GOG can enjoy a 20 percent pre-order discount.

These enhanced editions are being developed by Aspyr Media, a company recognized for re-releases of titles like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II and Indigo Prophecy (also known as Fahrenheit). Aspyr is also currently in the process of creating a remake of the first Knights of the Old Republic game.

Check out TechSpot's Special Feature: 27 Years of Tomb Raider & Lara Croft

The visual updates to the Tomb Raider games mainly involve increased model detail and texture resolution, while the level design remains untouched. These remasters also come with quality-of-life improvements, including a modernized control scheme with a lock-on function. Players have the option to switch between the new and classic graphics and controls. Additionally, the collection includes all expansions and secret levels for all three titles.

The minimum PC system requirements are mostly undemanding, but the need for at least a GeForce GTX 970 may come as a surprise, given the screenshots. For comparison, both Baldur's Gate III and Cyberpunk 2077 list the same GPU under their minimum specs. However, the Tomb Raider collection only requires 2GB of storage space and is compatible with Windows 7.

In addition to the new improvements, these remasters will offer customers an easy and official way to play the first three games, eliminating the need for tools like DOSBox, which limit players to lower resolutions and frame rates. Some tech-savvy users have had access to various source ports, and one even added path tracing to the first entry recently.

Core Design's original 1996 Tomb Raider was a pioneering action-adventure game that set trends during a transition to full 3D graphics and gameplay. It introduced gamers to the iconic heroine, Lara Croft. The game spawned several sequels before Crystal Dynamics rebooted the franchise in 2013, reimagining Croft. This version led to two follow-ups, and the developer is currently collaborating with Amazon on a new entry that utilizes Unreal Engine 5.