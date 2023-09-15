In a nutshell: The developers behind games like Ape Out and Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy have shown off another clip from their next project, and if you haven't yet seen it… well, it's something. Baby Steps is the brainchild of Gabe Cuzzillo, Bennett Foddy, and Maxi Boch. In it, you play as Nate, a 35-year-old unemployed failson that discovers a power he never knew he had: putting one foot in front of the other.

We got our first look at this original physics-based game back in June but the latest teaser adds significant comedic value. Things are a bit pedestrian until Nate runs into Mike, a fellow hiker that offers some helpful advice on how to traverse terrain that has been washed out. The devs are doing all of the voiceover work themselves, hashing out each scene to find the humor in it, and even leaving in some playful rapport between them to give it that true slacker-comedy feel.

Baby Steps is quite literally a walking simulator. On PlayStation, players can use the DualSense controller to individually lift each foot and choose where to place them down. Once you master the art of traveling on two limbs, you'll be free to hike serene mountains, fall in love with the local fauna, and perhaps even find meaning in a wasted life, all while sporting a man-sized onesie.

You may remember another oddball creation from one of the game's creators. Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy tasks players with climbing a mountain of rubble using only a hammer… all the while, your lower half is stuck inside of a large metal cauldron. It is as weird as it sounds, but the game makes great use of physics and has very positive reviews over on Steam. It launched in 2017 and is available to download priced at $7.99.

Baby Steps is due out on PlayStation 5 and PC sometime in 2024. Here's to hoping it'll be reasonably priced and live up to its lofty expectations.